Harvey Weinstein to Be Charged With Indecent Assault in U.K.

By Etan Vlessing
 3 days ago
Harvey Weinstein is set to be charged with two counts of indecent assault in the U.K. stemming from an alleged incident with an unnamed woman in August 1996.

The authorization for the criminal charges came from Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division on Wednesday.

“Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial,” the statement added.

The two U.K. charges stem from an incident involving a woman now in her 50s and are alleged to have taken place between July 31 and Aug. 31, 1996 in London, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

Weinstein has already pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts stemming from a separate criminal case in California. And he is serving a 23-year prison term for earlier criminal convictions in New York as he awaits trial.

A New York jury found Weinstein guilty of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 in a Manhattan hotel room and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment.

Once charges are authorized by the U.K.’s CPS, a suspect must next be formally charged by police before court proceedings can begin.

In the wake of the the Weinstein scandal that erupted in 2017, U.K. police in October of that year said they were investigating seven allegations of sexual assault and harassment against the disgraced producer and were looking into separate incidents alleged to have occurred between the 1980s and 2015 in London and outside of Britain. Officers from London Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command said they were investigation allegations from victims under their self-entitled ‘Operation Kaguyak’.

The latest news comes just two weeks after the U.K.’s CPS authorized four criminal charges against Kevin Spacey related to allegations of sexual assault against three men. Spacey has since claimed he would “voluntarily appear” before the courts in the U.K. to defend himself.

Click here to read the full article.

