Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Man Gets Life In Prison For Killing 12-Year-Old Grandson With Sledgehammer

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 3 days ago
Life in prison is a sentence reserved for the most heinous crimes, and justice was clearly served in the case of convicted child murderer Andrez Martina.

The 54-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of killing his grandson with a sledgehammer solely because he believed the 12-year-old stole his money.

Acording to WISN, Martina originally claimed the boy pulled a gun on him. However, prosecutors fired back to argue that injuries sustained by the victim, Andre Smith, were too severe for a self-defense claim. When it was all said and done, Milwaukee County Judge Stephanie Rothstein sentenced him to two life sentences plus 23 years in prison, calling his actions deliberate and going on record to state, “This is the most, one of the most, I wish I could say the most, one of the most aggravated homicides that I’ve dealt with, and I’ve been in this area of practice for almost 38 years Mr. Martina.”

Andre’s mother, Nakeda Martina, didn’t hold back her unfiltered happiness with the judge’s decision, stating, “I’m very happy that the judge saw through that horses**t, and I’m glad that she called him out and she gave him the proper sentence.”

“Martina apologized for what happened, but stopped short of taking responsibility. Martina’s words did not sit well with the judge.

‘You, in turn, then come into this courtroom and blame this community for your actions. Shame on you. That’s a coward’s way out,’ said Judge Stephanie Rothstein.

Judge Rothstein followed the state’s request.

‘I’m glad that she called him out and gave him the proper sentence he deserves. He don’t need to come out of jail never,’ said Nakeda Martina.

During the sentencing hearing, the court learned Martina stopped speaking to his defense attorney – and is considering filing an appeal in the case.”

It’s also worth noting that Martina’s other conviction includes an attack on Andre’s even younger 8-year-old brother, who luckily managed to survive. Our hearts are with the family of Andre Smith, and we can only pray that a higher power has mercy on the dark soul of Andrez Martina as he enters a life of permanent imprisonment.

