Leonardtown, MD

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

By Maryland State Police
Bay Net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 6/3/2022, Tpr J. Pope conducted a check on a suspicious vehicle on Dorsey Street at Connelly Street, Leonardtown, MD. Tpr Pope made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed over 200 Grams of suspected Marijuana. The passenger of...

thebaynet.com

Bay Net

VIDEO: Sheriff Seeks Identity For Vandalism Suspects In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two people pictured by home surveillance in a vandalism investigation. On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 12:30 am, two suspects walked up to the porch of a home at the 22900 block of Hollywood Road in Leonardtown.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Officer Charged With Assault, Suspended With Pay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer accused in an assault case was suspended with pay Friday, authorities said. Cpl. Trey Keller, an eight-year veteran of the agency, is charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense, according to court records. Keller was placed on administrative leave Friday after the court summons charging him with those offenses was issued, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. The charges stem from allegations that arose this week about an “assault and harassment incident” involving a contractual employee, police said. Details on the circumstances of the allegations were not immediately clear. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the police department’s Office of Professional Standards at 410-222-8741.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Suspect In Frederick Stabbing Arrested In California

He has been extradited back to Maryland. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A suspect wanted for a stabbing in Frederick earlier this year is being held without bond. Osmin Elseo Lopez Torres, 21, is charged with 1st-degree attempted murder and other offenses. Police say they responded to a stabbing on...
FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of May 30, 2022 – June 5, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,592 calls for service throughout the community. Theft: 22-31329. On June 1, 202, Deputy DeSantis responded to the 1700 block of Orwell Court...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Crimes

Anne Arundel County Police, via Twitter, announced that 43-year-old Infam Simms, of Annapolis, is being held in the Jennifer Road Detention Center for attempted murder and other charges. This stems from an investigation into a report of a bar fight in Glen Burnie at Clauss Liquors. A man and woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries from what is described as an “edged weapon.” Police say the incident is still under investigation and are looking for tips.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Illegal Slot Machines Seized From White Plains Business: Sheriff

Several slot machines were seized from a Maryland business following an investigation into a complaint of illegal gambling in Charles County. Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol and Tobacco Unit launched an investigation into a business in the 4700 block of Crain Highway in White Plains regarding the use of slot machines that were being operated without a license.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox40jackson.com

Maryland police search for suspect in brutal assault on senior citizen

Police in Maryland are looking for a man caught on camera brutality assaulting a senior citizen outside Washington D.C. In the surveillance video, a man in his 80s is seen standing next to a building when he is approached by another man who appears to sucker punch him. The victim falls to the ground, at which point the suspect throws and lands several blows.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man In Critical Condition, Two Women Injured In Prince George’s County Mall Shooting; Suspects At Large

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects are at large after two women and one man were shot Friday at a shopping mall in Prince George’s County, authorities said. Prince George’s County Police released these surveillance photos of the suspects Saturday morning. The shooting unfolded about 12:45 p.m. near the entrance to The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Prince George’s County Police said. Two men got into an argument with another group at the entrance of the shopping center, and the argument escalated into gunfire, police said. The two suspects allegedly fled the scene fled on foot. The male victim is in critical but stable...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Man, 2 Women Hurt in Shooting at Iverson Mall in Maryland

A man and two women were hurt in a shooting at The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Maryland, Friday afternoon, police say. Two men were inside the mall in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue in the area of the Chipotle when they got into an argument with two women and a man, Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. As the two men were leaving, one of them turned around and started shooting at the group.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Bay Net

MISSING: Search Is On For Missing/Runaway Teen In Brandywine

BRANDYWINE, Md. – Maryland Police departments put out a statewide alert on June 8th seeking the whereabouts of a missing teenage girl from Prince George’s County. Eyewitnesses last reported seeing young Breyanna Streeter, 15, on Sunday June 4th in the small town of Brandywine, Maryland, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants, and a pair of Jordan shoes.
BRANDYWINE, MD
Bay Net

Tornado Touchdown Confirmed In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – A severe thunderstorm spawned a brief, spin-up tornado between 8:42 and 8:47 PM EDT Wednesday evening, June 8, 2022, in Mechanicsville in St. Mary’ s County Maryland. The origins of this severe thunderstorm was the result of cell merger of two separate thunderstorms that approached...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Trapped Under Car In Baltimore Dies

A 71-year-old died after he was struck by a car and became trapped underneath it Thursday, June 9 in Baltimore, police said. The 37-year-old driver remained at the scene — the intersection at Pennsylvania Avenue and Mosher Street — after the 4:45 p.m. incident, according to city police.
BALTIMORE, MD

