Jason Reitman Developing A ‘Ghostbusters’ Animated Series

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you enjoy Jason Reitman’s legacy sequel, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife?” Well, if so, you’re in luck because the filmmaker is ready to branch out into the animated realm with the ‘Busters. According to Variety, Jason Reitman and producer Gil Kenan are developing a new animated...

Sony To Release Extended ’Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version’ In Theaters On September 2

Following the massive success of the nostalgia-driven “Spider-Man: No Way Home”—$1.9 billion at the global box office, surpassing all previous ‘Spider-Man’ film outings even without playing in China—Sony is looking to swing Spidey back into theaters. Yesterday, the studio announced late last night via Twitter (see below) that “Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version” will hit theaters in the U.S. and Canada on September 2. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, August 9.
MOVIES
Apple Formally Orders New Mystery Series ‘Sugar’ With Colin Farrell

What’s the verdict on Colin Farrell‘s recent foray into television? On the one hand, there’s season two of “True Detective,” a let-down after the riveting first season; but that’s not Farrell’s fault. Then there’s the BBC “The North Water” from last year, an acclaimed but underseen miniseries with Farrell as the show’s vicious villain Henry Drax. And as fans of “The Batman” await Farrell’s return as The Penguin in the HBO Max spin-off to the film, the actor adds another TV series to his list of upcoming projects.
APPLE
‘Somewhere In Queens’ Review: Ray Romano’s Directorial Debut Is Pleasant If Forgettable [Tribeca]

Ray Romano is a good actor, and seems like a nice guy. These are the two primary takeaways from “Somewhere in Queens,” which the stand-up comedian, character actor, and sitcom star co-wrote, co-produced, directed, and starred in. That bit of muti-hyphenating isn’t as much of a stretch as the casual observer might think; he co-created and wrote several episodes of his post-“Raymond” series “Men of a Certain Age,” and has been spending some time on Scorsese’s sets, so the filmmaking here is confident and competent, if not particularly inspired.
MOVIES
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Vol. 2 Teaser Suggests You Stop What’s Coming

“Stranger Things” just really loves its pastiche nostalgia. Season one felt like Amblin, the best of Steven Spielberg or “Goonies” with a sci-fi twist. Over the years, it’s morphed, and in this most recent iteration, the hit Netflix show seems to be taking its cues from ‘80s horror movies like “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Hellraiser,” which makes sense given the entire cast is growing up.
TV SERIES
‘Lynch / Oz’ Review: Alexandre O. Philippe Curates A Deep Dive Into David Lynch’s ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Obsession [Tribeca]

“The Wizard of Oz” is the all-movie; in my film school days, professors would use King Vidor’s canon cornerstone as a teachable exemplar for just about everything, from the usage of color to the dream-logic of cinema to the mechanisms of Golden Age Hollywood manufacturing. The new documentary “Lynch / Oz” applies this lens as a way of seeing the works of David Lynch with greater clarity and understanding, and in doing so, draws on the seemingly infinite number of angles from which the foundational fantasy can be analyzed. More than the simple unpacking of visual references in the number-one superfan’s oeuvre, this compendium of video essays attempts to get under the skin of a cinema that does the same to its viewers, illustrating in digestible terms how every aspect of Dorothy’s odyssey out of Kansas has bled into the fabric of Lynch’s improbably disturbing tributes. A mite repetitive at nearly two hours, it’s still an edifying intermediate-level study compressing academic insight into personal reflection, and vice versa.
MOVIES
‘Duke Nukem’: Legendary & ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Team For Movie Based On Satirical Sci-Fi Action Video Game

Beginning with movies like “Mortal Kombat” and “Super Mario Bros,” video game projects have fascinated Hollywood since the ’90s. While the genre has been a mixed bag quality-wise, there’s an argument to be made there have been very few great movies ever based on a video game, but studios keep trying. Thankfully, despite the multiple flops, some releases have done well with audiences, including the “Resident Evil” franchise, “Sonic The Hedgehog,” and “Detective Pikachu.”
MOVIES
‘Corner Office’ Review: Jon Hamm is Wasted in a Stylish But Empty Corporate Satire [Tribeca]

Because it’s so drab and one-note, “Corner Office” leaves the viewer with lots of time to contemplate the Hamm Conundrum. To wit: in Jon Hamm, we have an actor who seems genetically engineered for movie stardom, a chiseled slab of masculinity who wears a suit like he was born to it, and is a magnificent actor, plus possesses an admirable refusal to take himself too seriously. He seems born of another era, a time when icons like Mitchum and Wayne and Brando filled our screens, which is part of why he was so perfect for “Mad Men.” And perhaps that’s why he has yet to find a single feature film that suits his skills; as my friend, the film critic Sean Burns told me, he’s a man, and now they make movies about boys.
MOVIES
There’s Not Much ‘There There’ in Andrew Bujalski’s Latest [Tribeca Review]

Andrew Bujalski’s “There There” opens with a mellow, melancholy saxophone solo, the first of several musical interludes by The War on Drugs’ Jon Natchez that serves as bridges between the series of primarily two-person scenes that will follow. The first of them is probably the best – it makes a promise the movie can’t quite keep – as a doctor (Lili Taylor) and a restaurateur (Lennie James) wake up the morning after their first date and first sexual encounter. They’re sweet with each other in a very specific way; Bujalski’s writing, and his fine cast’s playing, capture the rhythms and peculiarities of morning-after small talk. “I’m not normally like that,” she says of her behavior the night before; he cheerfully shares secrets one typically waits a few dates for (“People our age? We have so much baggage – but I am such a colossal fuck-up that I have no baggage”).
MOVIES
