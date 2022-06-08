Jason Reitman Developing A ‘Ghostbusters’ Animated Series

“The Wizard of Oz” is the all-movie; in my film school days, professors would use King Vidor’s canon cornerstone as a teachable exemplar for just about everything, from the usage of color to the dream-logic of cinema to the mechanisms of Golden Age Hollywood manufacturing. The new documentary “Lynch / Oz” applies this lens as a way of seeing the works of David Lynch with greater clarity and understanding, and in doing so, draws on the seemingly infinite number of angles from which the foundational fantasy can be analyzed. More than the simple unpacking of visual references in the number-one superfan’s oeuvre, this compendium of video essays attempts to get under the skin of a cinema that does the same to its viewers, illustrating in digestible terms how every aspect of Dorothy’s odyssey out of Kansas has bled into the fabric of Lynch’s improbably disturbing tributes. A mite repetitive at nearly two hours, it’s still an edifying intermediate-level study compressing academic insight into personal reflection, and vice versa.

