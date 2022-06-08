ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Atwood Execution:What happens to evidence from the death row inmate's case?

By Denelle Confair
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSvpG_0g4KczUb00

The execution for Frank Atwood is set for June 8 . Atwood is convicted of kidnapping and killing 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson back in 1984.

Vicki Lynne had been riding her bike to drop off a letter, when Atwood hit her with his car and abducted her. His car has been sitting in evidence for decades. After his execution his car could soon become scrap metal.

PCSD/KGUN9

"So basically on all the vehicles that we seize, we have the associated case number that this vehicle was associated with or involved with. just so because this one for example is 1984, just for the first year, the first two numbers indicate the year that it occurred in," Sgt. James Brown with PCSD said.

Atwood's vehicle, a 280 Z Datsun, has been sitting in the Pima County Sheriff's Department evidence lot for decades. The vehicle weathered with rust, is missing it's front bumper.

Pima County Chief Deputy Richard Kastigar says it's that bumper that helped them solve the case.

"She was hit by Jarvis's vehicle and the evidence is on his car," Kastigar said. "Paint transfers that came from her bicycle is conclusive. Evidence and scientific evidence, down to the elemental aspects of that paint from her bike, in that paint from his car."

RELATED: Lethal injection and Arizona's history of execution

"So once he is executed. We would still have to go through the same procedure as getting a court order," Brown said. "Because 99 years hasn't come up yet. We still have to go through the same procedures getting the court order to have it disposed of at that point."

Brown says his department plans on putting in the court order sometime after Atwood's execution. As for the bike, it will be returned to the family for them to determine to either keep it or get it demolished.

TIMELINE - Frank Atwood from kidnapping to execution

——-
Denelle Confair is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 . Denelle is proud to call Southern Arizona home. It's been her dream to tell your stories for the past decade. She is extremely curious and wants to continue to use her storytelling for the greater good.
Share your story ideas and important issues with Denelle by emailing denelle.confair@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , and Twitter .

Comments / 3

Related
AZFamily

Maricopa Co. Sheriff’s Office settles for $12 million in attack that nearly killed inmate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has reached a nearly $12 million settlement in a lawsuit over a 2020 attack that almost killed an inmate. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved the $11.75 million settlement on May 18 for the mother of Brian Ortiz. The lawsuit was officially resolved on Tuesday. The lawsuit said Ortiz was hit or kicked nearly 50 times and it took two hours and 15 minutes until Ortiz was taken to the hospital. “I offer my heartfelt apology to the Ortiz family as we conclude the litigation regarding the violent attack against Mr. Ortiz that occurred while in our custody in 2020. It is my expectation and our commitment that everyone in our care and custody is entitled to a safe and healthy environment,” Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Oxygen

Arizona Man Executed For 8-Year-Old’s 1984 Kidnapping, Murder

An Arizona man has been put to death by lethal injection for the abduction and murder of an 8-year-old girl more than three decades ago. Frank Atwood, 66, was executed at 10:16 a.m. on Wednesday at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Arizona, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his eleventh-hour appeal attempts, according to court documents, officials, and state prison records. He had been convicted in the 1984 murder of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson.
AZFamily

$12 million settlement reached with Maricopa County after inmate brutally beaten

RAW VIDEO: Phoenix pilot killed after plane crashes into building, strawberry field north of LA. The plane went on to crash in a field just north of the freeway. Emergency responders found parts of the plane on the roof of the building it struck. Officials say one person died. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters set up a grid around the field and searched the area for additional victims but didn’t find anyone.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Pima, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man awaiting trial in Tucson murders sentenced for burglary

TUCSON, AZ — A suspect still awaiting trial for the murders of two Tucson girls has been sentenced to 65 years in prison in a separate case. Clements’ trials both are scheduled to start later this year in Pima County Superior Court, but have been rescheduled at least three times already.
TUCSON, AZ
cbs7.com

Arizona baby, mother who took him found after Amber Alert issued

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — An Arizona baby is safe after he was taken by his biological mother and three other suspects, which sparked an Amber Alert on Friday. Police say 9-month-old Raylon Zahir Tucker is safe. Police say the baby’s uncle, 19-year-old Exzavior Jones, who also helped...
BUCKEYE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Brown
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood put to death

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood was executed by lethal injection Wednesday, June 8. Atwood, 66, was declared dead at 10:16 a.m. The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Atwood’s execution after rejecting a final appeal by his lawyers earlier in the morning. Two other appeals were rejected Tuesday night.
TUCSON, AZ
kyma.com

Execution set for Arizona man convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl is scheduled to be executed Wednesday in what would be the state’s second execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. 66-year-old Frank Atwood...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row#Southern Arizona#Violent Crime#Pcsd Kgun9
kyma.com

Arizona teen arrested for threats after praising Uvalde shooting

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - An Arizona teen is under arrest after he allegedly made terrorist threats on-line, and praised the Uvalde school shooting. Police in Casa Grande, Arizona took 19-year old, Joshua Bowen, into custody last Sunday after they say he threatened to harm people by mass shootings at a local high school, police station and movie theater in his on-line comments.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Buckeye PD: Two suspects, baby found in Phoenix

BUCKEYE — Two suspects and a 9-month-old baby were found Friday night in Phoenix after an Amber Alert was issued. Buckeye Police Department say the baby was found unharmed and in good health. No other information is immediately available. 18-year-old Jessica Angulo and her brother, 19-year-old Exzavior Jones, turned...
BUCKEYE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Four children left in van with no air conditioning for one hour

PHOENIX — A mother of four is facing four counts of child abuse after allegedly leaving her children in a van for one hour without any air conditioning Thursday afternoon. Officials say 29-year-old Vina Yazzie's children are between 2 and 7 years old. Yazzie allegedly left her four children...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Facebook
AZFamily

Body of woman found at Phoenix’s Piestewa Peak

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made at Piestewa Peak in Phoenix on Friday. The body of a woman was found around 10:30 a.m. near the 40th St. Trailhead at Phoenix Mountain Preserve, officials said. Police said the woman was wearing hiking clothes and no injuries were found on her body. It’s unclear how long her body was there before she was discovered. It’s also unclear if foul play was involved.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy