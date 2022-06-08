ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

A new High Peaks welcome center opens its doors

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=266dCk_0g4KcqY400
ADK Deputy Director Julia Goren provides P.J. Serafin with information Tuesday at the Cascade Welcome Center. Photo by Mike Lynch

Adirondack Mountain Club gears up for summer visitors to former Cascade Ski Center

P.J. Serafin walked into Adirondack Mountain Club’s new Cascade Welcome Center Tuesday morning looking for advice on where he could go hiking with his brother.

After a few minutes of talking with ADK Deputy Director Julia Goren, the Buffalo resident settled on trekking up Mount Van Hoevenberg, a sustainable trail the state built in recent years to attract hikers away from some of the popular destinations in the High Peaks region.

Serafin is one of the many hikers ADK hopes to interact with at the center that was purchased earlier this year from the Jubin family, who ran the facility as a ski center for more than 40 years. The 200-acre property that the nonprofit hiking club took over in April contains 10 miles of trails.

Located between Lake Placid and Keene on Route 73, the center will provide visitors with information, basic outdoor gear such as headlamps, maps and bear-resistant canisters, during the hiking season and continue to be a cross-country skiing center in the winter. ADK also plans to host educational programs for outdoor users at its new property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7uW8_0g4KcqY400
ADK Executive Director Michael Barrett stands in front of Cascade during a press conference Tuesday. Photo by Mike Lynch

“We are intent at the Mountain Club to play an important role in helping the state manage visitor use,” said ADK Executive Director Michael Barrett said Tuesday at a press conference to announce the arrival of the facility, which opened at full capacity this past weekend.

ADK also hopes to collect data from visitors, though it’s not part of any formal process with the state, Barrett said.

“We’re asking, just to get a sense of who’s coming, when they’re coming, what kind of information that they’re looking for — to assist them,” Barrett said. “It’s a work in progress.”

Like this story? Help us pay for our next one! Make a donation to support Adirondack journalism

For now, Cascade’s interior hasn’t undergone any structural changes. However, the ski and winter gear inventory has been replaced by some hiking gear and information, and tables for gathering.

Major changes won’t occur until ADK has finished its master plan for the location, based on advice from consultants and input from the public that it received during input sessions this spring.

Sale pending on club’s Lake George property

ADK purchased the property for $2.5 million. ADK put down $500,000 cash at closing, and will add $500,000 from its sale of its Lake George property and $500,000 from a state grant it received, Barrett said.

The sale of its Lake George property to Fish307.com, a local fishing tackle store owned by Jeffrey Goldberg, is currently pending. The goal is to have the closing late this month or in July, Barrett said. ADK is now looking to open a smaller office space in Lake George or Glens Falls, while moving some staff to its Lake Placid facilities.

When ADK receives funds from the Lake George building’s sale and grant, the nonprofit will have a $1 million debt on the purchase. It plans to pay that off and make renovations using money from grants and fundraising. The plan is to start a capital campaign once they’ve gotten the master plan and architectural renderings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6ijb_0g4KcqY400
Adirondack Mountain Club “officially” opened its new welcome center this past weekend. Photo by Mike Lynch

Barrett said ADK is meeting with a representative from the state on Friday regarding the grant and said the public access plan still needs to be developed. “It’s very similar to the easements that exist at Heart Lake: we manage the property, the public does have continued access to it,” he said.

At the press conference, Barrett also acknowledged the support of the Adirondack 46ers hiking club and its recent donation of $71,000 for trail maintenance and summit stewards. The club also gave six bear canisters to the center to rent to campers, while providing a total of 96 bear canisters to local organizations and businesses this year.

ADK also received a $47,000 grant from the state to help pay for a year-round employee, two seasonal workers and a portable toilet at Cascade.

Gearing up for summer

The Cascade property is one of two that ADK owns in the Lake Placid region. The other is “one square mile” at the end of Adirondack Loj Road. That property is home to its campground, High Peaks Information Center, Adirondak Loj, and trailheads for popular mountains, such as Mount Marcy and Algonquin Peak, and Mount Jo.

Goren said the hiking season has already gotten off to a busy start at its other property. Last hiking season saw a dip in visitors compared to recent years.

“We’ve already seen some days where the parking lot has filled. We’ve definitely seen the return of the Canadians,” she said. “Everything depends a bit on the weather, but I expect to see numbers that are above last summer’s numbers.” The caveat, she said, is that gas prices could prevent people from coming from far distances.

Cascade Welcome Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. For current information about the property, visit ADK.org or call 518-837-5047.

Recreation news and information

Sign up for the “Backcountry Journal” newsletter, delivering trip ideas, info and more to your inbox every Thursday

Comments / 0

Related
rumble.com

Surprised Deer Jumps Through Window

Occurred on May 30, 2022 / West Seneca, New York, USA. Info from Licensor: We have a motion-activated sprinkler to keep deer and rabbits from eating the plants in our flower bed. The sprinkler runs from 6pm to 6am. At 5:48am on Memorial Day, the sprinkler activated and scared a young deer, which jumped through the living room window. We were out of town and came home to the mess of glass and deer hair in our living room.
WEST SENECA, NY
CNHI

Sinkhole closes portion of Old Niagara Road

A 3-by-3 foot sinkhole has appeared on Old Niagara Road by Lake Avenue, forcing the closure of the road between Lake Avenue and North Adams Street. Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti said the hole was reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday and fire and police reported to the scene for traffic control.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
Lake Placid, NY
Lifestyle
Lake Placid, NY
Government
City
Lake Placid, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Lake George, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Enjoy a drink and customize a candle at new business in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Paint and sips have become a popular pastime for a night out, but have you ever heard of a sip and melt?. In Niagara Falls, the new business It All Makes Scents gives guests the chance to enjoy a drink and customize a candle. And although some parties can include drinks, it's really an event that's fun for the whole family.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
yourerie

Two rescued after falling into M&M Mars factory chocolate tank

Two rescued after falling into M&M Mars factory chocolate tank. Two rescued after falling into M&M Mars factory chocolate …. Newsmaker: ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to …. Kuhl Rd. in Green Twp. to close to traffic until …. Wild Stuff: Red Panda conservation efforts. Wild Stuff:...
MARS, PA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondack High Peaks#Welcome Center#Cross Country Skiing#Adirondack Mountain Club#Cascade Ski Center P J
96.1 The Breeze

100 Miles Of The 90 to Get Repaved In Western New York

One of Western New York's major thoroughfares is about to see a long-overdue facelift. The stretch of The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway between Buffalo and Rochester, more commonly known in these parts as "The 90", sees its fair share of motorists each year. According to New York State, over 14.6 million of them travel the stretch of the 90 between Rochester and Buffalo each year.
TRAFFIC
96.1 The Breeze

Could A Landslide Hit Your Western New York Home?

A Western New York family lost their vehicle and nearly their house when it started to slide down an embankment on Wednesday. Around 4:30 PM on Wednesday, a man was relaxing at his home in Royalton, NY when he noticed that his truck had slid down the embankment leading to Tonawanda Creek and the backyard dropped “about 12 feet,” according to reporter Kayla Green on News 4.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Buddy Brewster's Ale House to Open Second Location in Lakewood

A Fredonia-based restaurant will be opening a second location in the south county this fall. The Chautauqua Mall has announced that Buddy Brewster's Ale House will be opening its new location at the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant on the East Fairmount Avenue side of the mall in Lakewood. The Professional Hospitality team, which also owns and operates the Chop House on Main in Jamestown and the Village Casino in Bemus Point, has already begun work on the new location. They were recently approved for a building permit by the Lakewood Village Planning Board. Buddy Brewster's offers a diverse, homemade menu with a fully-stocked bar, and outdoor dining available. The first Buddy Brewster's opened on Bennett Road in Fredonia in November 2020.
LAKEWOOD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
WKBW-TV

Olean's U.S. Postal Service dog possibly the first in the country

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean's U.S. Postal Service may be the first in the country to welcome a service dog. Olean postal worker and armed service veteran Dwayne Jensen will soon make history with his four-legged furry friend, Beau (Bow), as they're going through a long process in having Beau as the first postal service dog.
OLEAN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

9 Dead Birds Found On This Western New York Street

Many residents are confused after finding a flock of dead birds on a Western New York street. Matthew Meranto of Grand Island was driving down River Road in Tonawanda when he saw nine dead birds, each one separated by just a few feet of each other. One woman named Lisa...
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces Niagara and Wyoming Counties Have Achieved State Emergency Management Accreditation

15 Emergency Management Organizations Now Accredited Under New York's Local Emergency Management Program, the First of its Kind in the United States. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Recently Recognized Both Counties at New York State Emergency Management Association Conference in Syracuse. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Niagara and...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Canal Fest parade cancelled this year

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — With so many festivals and events returning this summer after a hiatus caused by the pandemic one northtowns favorite is returning minus its community parade. Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is enjoyed by thousands of people each year and the annual parade through the Twin Cities...
TONAWANDA, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

686
Followers
727
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy