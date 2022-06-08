ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Highlights and notes from Day 1 of minicamp

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Q5k1_0g4KcW5e00

After closing the curtains on organized team activities, the Minnesota Vikings finish things off with mandatory minicamp this week.

They kick-started the festivities on Tuesday with the team gathering on the practice field for another week of work. This is the time where we get the best glimpse of where things stand ahead of training camp later this summer.

The pads haven’t come on yet. So these practices are still more about drilling positioning and technique. But it doesn’t mean things aren’t getting competitive out there between the offense and defense, along with the ongoing position battles on the roster.

Here are some notes and highlights from Day 1.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a walking boot

Last week, it was revealed that Ihmir Smith-Marsette would miss the rest of the spring practices with a “lower leg” injury. Well, the second-year receiver showed up to the first day of minicamp in a walking boot.

The hope is that he’ll be back on the field by the time training camp rolls around, but it’s obviously something worth monitoring moving forward.

K.J. Osborn was also held out of practice with an undisclosed injury after missing the tail-end of OTAs last week. With Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen owning the top-two spots on the receiver depth chart, this would be a a great time for someone else to shine in that No. 3 or No. 4 role.

Offensive line shuffling

You never want to read too deeply into things this early, but there’s clearly some substance behind Jesse Davis continuing to take the starting reps at right guard.

The former Miami Dolphin could be working his way towards making it his permanent spot in the lineup. Granted, Chris Reed is also deep in on the competition as well.

Speaking of competition, center Garrett Bradbury also needs to be worried about Reed. When talking with the media, via the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson, offensive line coach Chris Kuper acknowledged the competition brewing, even though Bradbury remains out in front for now.

“They’re all pushing each other,” said Kuper. “Garrett’s taken every rep with the ones. He’s been doing a great job. Those things get sorted out when we get pads on… in camp”

Offense clicking early

The good thing about this offense is the naturally built-in chemistry between quarterback Kirk Cousins and his receivers. And boy, doesn’t he have two great ones to work with?

Jefferson and Thielen were on the field making plays all day on Tuesday. It’s clear the dynamic duo will continue to pose a big threat for opposing defenses. Coach Kevin O’Connell is sinking his teeth into the offense, and it’s showing right out of the gates.

The unit especially looked sharp in the two-minute drill, where Cousins marched the team nearly 50 yards down the field with supreme confidence. That’s the sort of effort that wins football games.

Danielle Hunter on the move

Expect to see Danielle Hunter on the move in this defense.

Linebackers coach Mike Smith is talking about moving Hunter around the same way he did with Za’Darius Smith when they were together with the Green Bay Packers.

There’s going to be a lot of shuffling in Ed Donatell’s hybrid defense in an attempt to keep offenses guessing. It’ll pay off having two versatile, explosive talents like Smith and Hunter to make it all work.

If the secondary can hold up its end, the Vikings defense could finally start cooking in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Vikings claim a historic NFL title that no one wants

The Minnesota Vikings hold a distinction that no NFL franchise or professional sports organization wants to hold. The Minnesota Vikings underwent an overhaul after yet another disappointing season, as they hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager and Kevin O’Connell as head coach. The hope is that with these hires, Minnesota can head in the right direction. They need to, based off this latest distinction the franchise holds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Boston

Patriots cancel final day of mandatory minicamp

FOXBORO – The Patriots' mandatory minicamp ended up being slightly shorter than originally planned.Bill Belichick opted not to hold the third and final practice of the week. Day 3 of minicamp was scheduled to take place Thursday but was canceled.Players were next scheduled to be on the practice field on Monday with the final round of OTAs. But Belichick canceled those sessions as well, the Patriots announced Thursday afternoon.This has been common in past years, with Belichick rewarding players for their hard work. New England will next hit the field for the start of training camp, though no starting date has been announced yet. The first two days of minicamp were relatively uneventful. Wide receiver Tre Nixon was among the standouts from the sessions, while Mac Jones was solid by all accounts as well.All players who had been missing during voluntary offseason sessions were present during the mandatory practices. 
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Lions' executives react to first-round draft trade with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings pulling off a Day 1 trade with the Detroit Lions at the 2022 NFL draft gave new meaning to keeping your friends close and enemies closer. First-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t surprise anybody by trading back in the first round to accumulate more draft picks. However, it was a bit of a shock to see him accept business with Detroit to do it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who were the NFL's 32 biggest bargains in 2021?

In the NFL, a player’s value goes beyond what he brings to the field. The looming specter of the league’s hard salary cap means teams have to balance frugal spending with superstar performances. Finding bargains, either in free agency or the draft, is generally paramount to building a contender. The New England Patriots’ dynasty supplemented Tom Brady with contributors on below-market rookie contracts and veterans who accepted inexpensive deals. The Kansas City Chiefs won a Super Bowl thanks in large part to Patrick Mahomes playing like a $35 million starter while on a contract that paid him $24 million … over four years.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I was scared': Former Cowboys CB Terence Newman recalls chance run-in with Marion Barber

Terence Newman was literally talking about the toll that football takes on the body when he saw the news of Marion Barber’s passing. In a wide-ranging interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, the former Cowboys cornerback had been discussing the smart, quick-strike style of play that made him the fifth overall pick by Dallas in the 2003 draft. He recalled a Kansas State teammate who, conversely, served as the “kamikaze” on special teams. He remembered how his fellow Wildcat would “run down on the kickoff and lead with his head. Make big hits.”
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid discusses progress made by Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore

Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore has been a little bit behind during the offseason program. The second-round draft pick started off sitting out of rookie minicamp, nursing a minor hamstring injury. He returned to action at the team’s first group of OTAs, but he was limited compared to some of the other players. With OTAs coming to an end this week, Moore did the most that he had so far in offseason workouts and the reporters in attendance took notice.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Kuper
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What rookie WRs under Aaron Rodgers tell us about Christian Watson's potential in 2022

Today, we’re looking at past rookie wide receivers for the Green Bay Packers, starting with the number 442. That is the average receiving yards for four prominent Packers receivers in their rookie seasons under quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At the very least, this should provide some context toward what to expect from Christian Watson next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Dennis Allen Sets Clear Expectation Before Saints Minicamp

Next week, the New Orleans Saints will host their mandatory minicamp. On Thursday afternoon, head coach Dennis Allen sent a clear message to every player in his locker room. The Saints have excused a plethora of players from showing up for voluntary OTAs over the past few weeks. That being said, the coaching staff won't be as lenient moving forward.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Packers#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Otas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 takeaways from Colts' minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts concluded their final session of mandatory minicamp Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, which means the majority of the roster will go their separate ways before returning for training camp. While this offseason has seemingly flown by, we still were able to find plenty of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

NFL Players and Coaches On the Hot Seat Entering 2022

In the NFL, all players and coaches face some level of pressure to perform at a high level. However, big-name players around the league go through a different kind of pressure during the offseason. They have to answer a barrage of questions from the media about their job security and potentially compete to secure a lead spot on the depth chart. When it comes to the pressure that comes with being in the spotlight, the same holds true for coaches.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Myles Garrett throws TD, dances at his youth camp

With the Cleveland Browns in between OTAs and minicamp, it is a great time for some fun for the team. The organization brought them to the Cleveland Cavaliers facility at the end of the week while many take these little breaks to fulfill some of their community interests. This summer...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy