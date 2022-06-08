ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

TIMELINE: Tracking tornado warnings from overnight storms

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Emergency management officials are spending Wednesday morning reviewing storm notifications sent out in association with severe storms.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the National Weather Service included the Kansas City area in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

By 1 a.m. Wednesday, storms had approached the Kansas City, prompting a Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Tonganoxie and heading east into the metro.

At 1:21 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of northeastern Johnson County and southwestern Jackson County through 1:45 a.m. The weather service reported a radar-confirmed tornado over Prairie Village at 1:20 a.m.

It was that warning that prompted an Emergency Alert notification to be issued for smartphone users in certain areas around roughly 1:23 a.m.

By 1:26 a.m., the National Weather Service had canceled the tornado warning for Johnson County, as the storm had moved into Raytown. The tornado warning remained in effect for Jackson County through 1:45 a.m.

As of 1:33 a.m., NWS radar estimated the tornado to be over Raytown. By 1:36 a.m., NWS radar estimated the tornado had moved east near Lee’s Summit.

Around the same time, a second part of the storm generated a Tornado Warning north of the river.

At 1:30 a.m., NWS radar picked up possible rotation near Kearney, Missouri and issued a Tornado Warning until 2 a.m. for parts of Clay and Ray counties.

By 1:38 a.m., radar indicated the storm was over Excelsior Springs. The Tornado Warning was allowed to expire at 2 a.m. when radar no longer indicated the storm was cable of producing a tornado.

As the Northland storm pulsed up and down, NWS radar continued to track the tornado storm in Jackson County. By 1:41 a.m., the NWS issued a tornado warning for west central Lafayette and northeastern Jackson Counties in Missouri for the storm that radar indicated was producing a tornado near Buckner.

By 2:03 a.m., NWS radar indicated the storm that had prompted the tornado warning east of Kansas City was no longer capable of producing a tornado.

KCTV 5

Storm Track 5 Blog: Wednesday morning severe weather explained

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Severe weather struck the Kansas City area early this morning and caused major damage throughout the metro and surrounding towns. We were predicting an area of low pressure with its respective frontal boundary, a cold front, to drive across Northeastern Kansas and Northwestern Missouri overnight into Wednesday early morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

There is a chance of thunderstorms later tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Thunderstorms are possible later tonight. The risk is much lower than the other night. Tonight: There is a chance of thunderstorms later tonight. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 63°. Friday: There will be a good chance of showers and thunderstorms during the morning....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Families in Overland Park wake up to storm damage

The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit near Buckner, Missouri, was an EF2. People all around Independence were busy picking up the pieces after a severe thunderstorm early Wednesday morning. Crews in Platte City, Missouri, clean up storm damage. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The tornado overnight hit...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Funnel cloud seen in Lee's Summit

Trees, power lines taken down after storm tears through parts of Kansas City. Dozens of downed tree limbs and power lines made several roads in the KC area impassable Wednesday. SEE IT: NWS confirms EF1 tornado had max winds of 100mph, tracked 14 miles. Updated: 49 minutes ago. |. A...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KANSAS CITY, KS
KYTV

Reported tornado caught on camera near Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County man is getting a lot of attention on social media after shooting a video showcasing a tornado near Lee’s Summit. “It was almost like somebody was playing with me and just grabbed my house and started shaking,” says Dr. Philip Hickman who witnessed tornado.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
Kansas City, MO
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

