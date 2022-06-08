ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Interactive Map: Storm damage in Kansas City area

By Jack Anstine
 3 days ago
After an overnight storm swept through the Kansas City area, KSHB 41 News is tracking the damage left in the aftermath.

Use our interactive map to view the areas most impacted by storm damaged see images of the damage.

INTERACTIVE MAP:

Do you have storm damage in the Kansas City area to report? Send us an email at pics@kshb.com to contribute to our interactive map. Just include a location, image and who the photo should be credited to.

