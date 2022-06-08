ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Depp lawyers deny verdict set back #MeToo movement: 'We encourage any victim to come forward'

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sL1A5_0g4Kc5aW00
SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Johnny Depp's lawyers are speaking out a week after his defamation victory, denying the verdict will have a chilling effect on the #MeToo movement.

Attorneys Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez appeared Wednesday on Good Morning America and the Today show after leading Depp to a win in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard over an op-ed about domestic abuse. Speaking with GMA, they rejected the idea that the actor's win will prevent other domestic abuse survivors from speaking out.

"We encourage any victim to come forward," Vasquez said. "Domestic violence doesn't have a gender."

Heard's lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft previously argued the jury was influenced by social media, which "really, really was lopsided" in favor of Depp. But Depp's attorneys denied this, and Chew told GMA he believes social media played "no role whatsoever" in the outcome. He also told Today it was "disappointing" to hear Bredehoft "impugn the character of the jury," adding there's no reason to believe they "violated their oath" by doing outside research on the case.

Instead, Chew argued the jury didn't believe Heard's abuse claims because she "didn't take accountability for anything," unlike Depp, who "owned his issues" on the stand, including his drug and alcohol problems. Depp's team also denied suggestions that there was an orchestrated pro-Depp online campaign on his behalf, with Vasquez calling this "categorically false."

Heard plans to appeal the verdict, but Chew told Today he's confident there were "no errors that would justify any kind of successful appeal."

Comments / 2

Monica
2d ago

It didn't set back #me too, it made #him too inclusive! Women aren't the only one's who are victims of abuse!

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Kate Moss' Testimony Disputing Staircase Incident In Johnny Depp's Defense

Amber Heard has broken her silence on Kate Moss' testimony in Johnny Depp's favor. For those few readers who aren't tuned in to every second of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's $50 million defamation trial against his ex- wife, Moss gave a brief live testimony via video on Wednesday, May 25, to deny Heard's claim that her ex once pushed her down a flight of stairs, a rumor the defendant brought up in trial.Heard, 36, returned to the stand the following day where she was questioned by Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, who asked during cross-examination: "You didn't expect Ms....
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Former Employees Of Johnny Depp Claim His Alleged Substance Abuse Made Him Difficult To Work With

Former employees of Johnny Depp made damning accusations against him in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. During the Thursday, May 19, court session, jurors in the case heard testimony from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's former talent agent and an ex business manager who both alleged his issues with drugs and alcohol became a problem when working with him. Depp's former talent agent of thirty years, Tracey Jacobs, stated in a pre-recored deposition that she was up front with the Dark Shadows actor about how showing up late consistently to sets and his behavior, including drug...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
OK! Magazine

Naomi Campbell Reacts To Kate Moss Taking Stand For Johnny Depp Testimony

Naomi Campbell is backing Kate Moss. The British supermodel, 52, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday May 25, after her stunning pal, 48, gave her testimony on behalf of Johnny Depp amid his ongoing $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.“YES WAGON TELL IT !! @ katemossagency,” Campbell wrote alongside a screenshot of a story recapping Moss' statements in court, in which she denied Heard's claim that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor pushed her down a flight of stairs during their relationship back in the '90s.CASE CRUMBLES? SOCIAL MEDIA IN OVERDRIVE AS JOHNNY DEPP PAL RELEASES NEW...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Caught On Tape! The Most Shocking Pieces Of Audio Evidence Played During Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Court Battle: Photos

They have the receipts! As the defamation case Johnny Depp lodged against former wife Amber Heard rages on, the evidence shown in court has been nothing short of shocking. From name calling to allegations of assault, the ex-Hollywood couple have many of their tumultuous times recorded for the world to hear. Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defamation alleging she destroyed his career with false allegations of domestic violence after penning a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. Heard did not directly name Depp in the article...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Attorneys#Lawyers#The Verdict
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

What Did She Just Say? Five Times Amber Heard Confused The Public In Court During Johnny Depp Trial: Photos

Amber Heard had quite the rocky start in the bombshell $50 million defamation case brought against her by Johnny Depp. The award winning star, 58, sued his ex-wife, 36, insisting she defamed him in a 2018 The Washington Post opinion piece in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. She did not directly name Depp in the article.Now, Heard has the internet in a tizzy with the contradictory statements she's made in her two days of testimony in the headline-making trial. Scroll through the gallery to see Amber Heard's biggest testimony contradictions:"I've Never Played The Guitar"In...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr attacked for take on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial: ‘Not a single man defended her’

Donald Trump Jr has been attacked for his take on the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on 28 May. The former president’s son’s remarks sparked backlash on the platform, with critics condemning the fact that he felt the need to weigh in at all. “All this medieval play was lacking, was a court jester,” one Twitter user responded. Another said, “men love having a woman...
U.S. POLITICS
extratv

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Spotted with Rumored BF

Days after Johnny Depp’s court victory against his ex, Amber Heard, his lawyer Camille Vasquez was spotted with her boyfriend Edward Owen. In video obtained by TMZ, Camille, 37, and Edward, 38, were seen leaving a Virginia hotel near the Fairfax County Courthouse, where the trial took place for six weeks.
CELEBRITIES
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
OK! Magazine

Sibling Rift? Johnny Depp Feels Bad For Amber Heard's Sister, Alleges The Actress Used Her As A 'Punching Bag'

Johnny Depp shockingly claimed Amber Heard was not the loving sibling her sister made her out to be. On Wednesday, May 25, the actor, 58, took to the stand once again in his harrowing defamation trial against his former wife, 36, where he claimed he felt for Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, because her older sibling allegedly used her as a "punching bag." Despite the Aquaman actress claiming Depp hit Henriquez, 34, while staying at their home, the Dark Shadows actor told a different story about his relationship with his former sister-in-law. WHAT DID SHE JUST SAY? FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy