ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best sales to shop today: Therabody, Breville, GE Nugget Ice Maker and more

By Caroline Curran
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today, you’ll find a deal on a Breville espresso machine, a discounted GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker and savings on Therabody devices. All that and more...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

These 34 Athleisure Pieces Are TikTok's Favorite

Summer has finally arrived, and it's time to enjoy your hot girl's summer. Keep it comfortable, casual, and cute all at the same time with some of Amazon's most beloved and wanted athleisure items of the season. If you get sucked into the black hole of TikTok Amazon hauls the way I do, then I am sure you have been caught up with all the hottest products of the season. If you are new here, I am here to introduce you to 34 of TikToks most wanted Amazon athleisure items that are guaranteed to snatch your body and turn you into a show stopper everywhere you go. 2 piece sets, tummy control leggings, and short pleated tennis skirts are just a few of the must-haves that I have linked below for you to enjoy. Every girl deserves a "hot girl summer," and these 34 finds will get you there.
YOGA
Popculture

McDonald's Offers Breakfast Sandwich Deal for Limited Time

McDonald's is hoping to help guests start their mornings right by helping them save a few bucks. For a limited time only, the Golden Arches is offering customers the chance to grab two fan-favorite breakfast sandwiches for just $5. The deal is currently being offered at participating McDonald's Canada locations....
RESTAURANTS
TechCrunch

TestBox nabs $10M seed to expand platform for software purchase testing

Today, the company announced a $10 million seed round to continue building the solution. For now, the company is concentrating on helping customers test popular customer support software with plans for expanding into sales and marketing tools in the coming months (and eventually into other software categories). “Our goal was...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy#Magic Keyboard#Clothing Shop#Ge Nugget Ice Maker#Rei Rei Prepare#Breville Barista Pro#Amazon Eufy 11s Anker
TechCrunch

Apple enters the BNPL market as regulation, competition intensify

Apple has been growing as a consumer finance company for some time, most famously thanks to its Apple Pay service and the launch of a branded credit card in recent years. However, while it’s earned a market footprint of sufficient scale as to matter in the consumer financial technology market, it’s not considered a fintech company per se.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy