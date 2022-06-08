Denver Weather: Heat Wave On The Way With The Hottest Weather In 9 Months

DENVER (CBS4) – After a beautiful day with near normal temperatures throughout most of Colorado on Wednesday, the first heat of the season will build into the state starting Thursday.

A large ridge of high pressure over Las Vegas and Phoenix on Wednesday will move northeast toward Colorado through the upcoming weekend. That will cause the hottest weather since last September to develop for Friday through Monday.

The hottest temperature in Denver so far this year is 90 degrees. The city will be close to tying for the warmest day of the year on Thursday. Meanwhile many areas on the Western Slope like Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction and Cortez will reach well into the 90s and could approach 100 degrees in some spots.

The chance for a few late day thunderstorms will also return on Thursday and any thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains will be capable of producing hail up to 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts over 60 mph. At this time, severe weather is not expected in the Denver metro area.

Then as even warmer air moves east on Friday, all neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins should reach at least 90 degrees.

The weekend will bring the hottest weather since the third week in September with Denver reaching at least 93 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. It will also be almost entirely dry with the chance of thunderstorms under 10% almost statewide.