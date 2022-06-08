2 Hot Air Balloons Make Landings In Jefferson County, 1 Near Highway 285

(CBS4) — Two hot air balloons seemed to make unplanned landings in Jefferson County Wednesday morning — one of them landing near Highway 285 and C-470 south of Bear Creek Lake Park.

Copter4 caught up to both hot air balloons as they both descended upon busy traffic. One of them ended up in a grassy area away from traffic, while the other landed on a grassy median on a busy W Quincy Avenue near the Jeffco-Lakewood line.

CBS4 spoke to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shortly after what appeared to be two safe landings without injuries. However, the sheriff’s office had no information and says these two landings appeared to have been unreported as of 8 a.m.