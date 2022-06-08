ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

2 Hot Air Balloons Make Landings In Jefferson County, 1 Near Highway 285

By Jack Lowenstein
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

(CBS4) — Two hot air balloons seemed to make unplanned landings in Jefferson County Wednesday morning — one of them landing near Highway 285 and C-470 south of Bear Creek Lake Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTAhT_0g4KbBpq00

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 caught up to both hot air balloons as they both descended upon busy traffic. One of them ended up in a grassy area away from traffic, while the other landed on a grassy median on a busy W Quincy Avenue near the Jeffco-Lakewood line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kpby4_0g4KbBpq00

(credit: CBS)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yBq5Z_0g4KbBpq00

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 spoke to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shortly after what appeared to be two safe landings without injuries. However, the sheriff’s office had no information and says these two landings appeared to have been unreported as of 8 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMr8V_0g4KbBpq00

(credit: CBS)

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Denver

Clear Creek County Shuttle Bus Fills Important Role For All Coloradans

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It might be one of the unintentionally best kept secrets of Clear Creek County: The RoundAbout buses. The small buses are basically free taxi services to anyone within the county to anywhere, so long as the buses are running. (credit: CBS) Floyd Gaeth and his family counted on the bus service Friday while traveling to an abandoned gold mine near Idaho Springs. Both he and his wife are legally blind, and their son Timmothy is in a wheelchair. Getting up to the mountains in the first place would be a challenge without help, but getting up dirt roads...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Jefferson County, CO
Accidents
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, CO
CBS Denver

Man Pulls Knife On Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Deputies Before They Shot At Him

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man pulled a knife on Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday night after they stopped to assist him. The man, described as in his late 20s or early 30s, had struck a large rock and his car was broken down at 650 Main Street in Silver Plume just after 11 p.m. One deputy stopped to offer assistance and called for additional support. When the additional deputy arrived, the man started to become agitated and produced a knife. According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, the man refused to put down the “large knife.”...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man dead, cow euthanized in head-on crash in Weld County

A man was killed in a crash in Weld County Tuesday. Police were called to U.S. 34 near Weld County Road 89 and the Morgan County line. There, police said a 27-year-old Greeley man behind the wheel of a semi-truck hauling a trailer full of cattle swerved to avoid a slowing of traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to a report in the Greeley Trbune. The 32-year-old from Calhan behind the wheel of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greeley driver suffered only minor injuries. One cow had to be euthanized because of injuries suffered in the collision. It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Semi Truck Fire Closes Eastbound Lanes Of I-70 Near C-470

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi-truck that caught fire shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Thursday night near the C-470 exit. Authorities say the semi was coming down from the mountains. (credit: CDOT) All eastbound traffic was re-routed at Morrison until crews were able to open one lane. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the two right lanes remain closed as of 8 p.m. @coloradodot assisting with traffic control. Working on getting the left lane open. Driver of the semi is reported to be injured, possibly by an exploding tire. https://t.co/Uzj2l31nfb — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) June 10, 2022 The semi driver suffered an injury possibly due to an exploding tire.  
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KKTV

FOUND: 80-year-old in Commerce City located after being reported missing

UPDATE (6/10/20222:13 p.m.) Judy Abbott has been located and is safe. No other information was provided by law enforcement. PREVIOUS (6/10/2022 1:48 p.m.) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Commerce City Police Department needs your help locating 80-year-old Judy Ann Abbot, AKA Langston. Officers say she was last seen on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. in Denver for an appointment.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Air Balloons#2 Hot#Accident#Cbs Rrb Cbs4
Colorado Daily

Boulder police: Some hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Foothills, Arapahoe

Boulder police said some people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue on Friday afternoon. Multiple units were dispatched to the area about 1:45 p.m., according Boulder Police Sgt. Melanie Patterson. She said there were some injuries from the collisions and the patients were taken...
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

FOUND: 93-year-old last seen in Denver Friday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Littleton Police say 93-year-old William McCandliss has been found. Officers say he was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday and was seen leaving Littleton Hospital (7700 S. Broadway). McCandliss has blue eyes, gray hair and is about 5′10″. A photo of McCandliss can be found at...
DENVER, CO
KRMG

Orphaned calf found after moose attack in Colorado

NEDERLAND, Colo. — An orphaned moose calf has been found after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were forced to shoot its mother after an attack on a couple and their dog. The 3-day-old calf was found near the town of Nederland, Colorado, not far from where its mother injured...
NEDERLAND, CO
KXRM

Trapped parties freed from crash at Austin Bluffs and Union

UPDATE: The trapped parties were extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital just before 1 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with trapped individuals. CSFD tells the public to avoid the area of Austin Bluffs and North Union. The fire department is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. Salida Police shared photos of 47-year-old Daniel Egan on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple nationwide warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder. If anyone has information on...
SALIDA, CO
CBS Denver

As Trash Prices Increase, Weld County Sees More Illegal Dumping

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Inflation and state surcharges on trash has caused dumping costs at landfills to go up. Some people in rural Weld County tell CBS4 that’s led to an increase in illegal dumping of all sorts of trash. (credit: CBS) “It’s just disrespect for the environment,” said Joe Reider, who lives north of Brighton in unincorporated Weld County. Reider says people have been inundating the roads near his home with tires, mattresses, and household trash. “It seems like more of the household stuff lately,” Reider said. “It’s disrespectful to every other Coloradoan, that people are willing to do...
WELD COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Deputies: Inmate dies at El Paso County Jail Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman has died while in custody at the El Paso County jail, according to a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Office. The woman reportedly died just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say she was found unresponsive in her assigned cell; lifesaving measures were...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

James Baird Arrested, Accused In Series Of Peeping Incidents In Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder identified and arrested a man suspected in a series of peeping incidents. James Walter Baird was arrested on Wednesday after a month-long investigation. (credit: Boulder Police) Police said the incidents occurred on May 8, May 12, May 15 and May 25 in the 1200 block of Mariposa Avenue in Boulder. The family had installed a game camera to see wildlife but instead saw a man touching himself while watching their juvenile daughter in the shower. The family notified Boulder police and during the investigation, officers spotted the man in the same location at 10 p.m. Wednesday....
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Calving Season To Blame After Colorado Couple Charged By Moose During Hike

NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) – An early morning hike in Nederland for a man, woman and their dog was short lived. Around 8 a.m. on June 8, they started out at the West Magnolia trailhead just outside of town. They didn’t make it very far before they were surprised by a cow moose and her calf. “They went around a bend in the trail where there’s a big rock nearby and had a surprise encounter,” said Jason Clay the Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (credit: CBS) He says the cow then charged the hikers, knocked the man down and began stomping...
NEDERLAND, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy