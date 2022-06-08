ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago man charged in machete-wielding robberies, police say

By Shanzeh Ahmad, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Chicago police have arrested Andre Gonzalez, 35, in connection to a string of Northwest Side armed robberies in which the robber used the threat of a machete to scare victims into handing over their belongings, police Superintendent David Brown announced at a news conference Wednesday.

Gonzalez, of the 10000 block of S Avenue C, was charged with four counts of armed robbery and is expected to appear in bond court later today, Brown said.

“Andre Gonzalez, a convicted felon who used a machete to rob people across the Northwest Side, has been taken off the streets, hopefully for a long time,” Brown said.

Brown said Gonzalez was taken into custody near his home on Monday following a traffic stop in which the car he used during the robberies was identified. He used his girlfriend’s car, Brown said, but it is unknown whether she knew about the robberies.

The investigation is ongoing, Brown said.

Police have released details about five of the recent attacks, although some reports say there have been as many as nine robberies committed by a machete-wielding man. The crime blog CWBChicago first reported on the attacks.

Brown said Wednesday morning that Gonzalez “went on a crime spree” beginning on May 27 that lasted nine days. He said the robberies for which Gonzalez is now facing charges occurred on June 3, 4 and 5. One incident included two victims.

After weeks of sporadic attacks in neighborhoods, including Irving Park, Avondale and Hermosa, authorities confirmed earlier Wednesday they had been questioning a person in connection with the armed robberies.

Gonzalez has five previous felony convictions, Brown said, including attempted robbery in 2016 and two separate charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and vehicle in 2007.

Chicago Tribune

