Minneapolis, MN

Golden Valley Police Investigating Carjacking At Theodore Wirth Golf Club

By WCCO-TV Staff
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man was carjacked at gunpoint at a golf club in Minneapolis last week.

It happened June 1 around 2 p.m. at Theodore Wirth Golf Club. A man was backing his 2015 black Audi A5 into a parking space when someone wearing a facemask and hoodie approached the car, the Golden Valley Police Department said.

The alleged carjacker had a gun and told the driver to exit the car. The suspect then drove off. The car contained $3,000 worth of golf equipment, police said.

Police found the car the next day in Minneapolis.

Golden Valley police are leading the investigation because of “similarities in other carjackings over the past month,” the department said.

