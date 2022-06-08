US Supreme Court Could Rule To Overturn Roe v. Wade Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The US Supreme Court is expected to rule on at least one case Wednesday. The high court has 30 cases before it which is an unusually high amount.

The most notable is a case challenging Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade .

A draft opinion was leaked earlier this year, but the court said that was not the final version.

