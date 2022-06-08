ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Supreme Court Could Rule To Overturn Roe v. Wade Wednesday

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJWKg_0g4Kau9O00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The US Supreme Court is expected to rule on at least one case Wednesday. The high court has 30 cases before it which is an unusually high amount.

The most notable is a case challenging Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade .

A draft opinion was leaked earlier this year, but the court said that was not the final version.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pennsylvania lawyer gets time-served sentence in lawmaker threats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania lawyer who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Democrats in the U.S. Senate has been sentenced to time served and a $10,000 fine.Kenelm Shirk III, 72, of the city of Lebanon, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of threatening to murder a U.S. official. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson took his age and health into account in lowering the sentence range from 18 to 24 months."I think that is sufficient to achieve the goal of just punishment and determent in this case," she said Friday, according to LNP.Authorities said state police arrested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy