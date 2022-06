The Senior Citizens Association in Florence County honored Florence County citizens that were born in or before 1922 at its 18th Dorothy Blackwell Annual Celebration. SCA has identified eight Florence County seniors ranging in age from 99-104. Since our May 20, 2022 celebration, 2 more were identified. Wilbur Robinson and Catherine Miller Harris. If you would like to add a centenarian born in Florence County or who resides in Florence County to our class of 2022, Please contact the Senior Citizens Association at 843.269.6761 ext 231 or email us at info@scaflorence.org.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO