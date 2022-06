Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Players’ Player of the Season for the second time after beating Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne to the award. Chelsea striker Sam Kerr won the women’s award while Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Lauren Hemp retained their Young Player of the Year crowns from last season. Salah scored 23 Premier League goals last campaign, sharing the golden boot with Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min, as Liverpool finished runners-up to Manchester City. The Egyptian, who was previously voted Players’ Player of the Season in 2018, also won the Football Writers’ award this season while...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO