What might the cumulative effects be of the Williamstown Planning Board's proposed warrant articles to be voted on at town meeting?. The former chair of the Planning Board stated that breaking their proposal into multiple articles would allow residents to vote on the merits of each specific change to the bylaws. While this approach seems considerate, it also masks two crucially important aspects overall: the broad scope of the proposed changes across many bylaws; and the cumulative effects of these changes if passed.

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO