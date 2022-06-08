ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Police: Man waiting for pizza gets stabbed by neighbor

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4V6b_0g4KYo6000

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged a man with attempted homicide after they say he stabbed his neighbor multiple times.

According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on May 7, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Spring Garden Avenue for the report of a stabbing.

Investigators arrived at the scene and found a victim who was bleeding profusely from his upper torso. Police say the victim had multiple stab wounds to the head, face, upper left chest, and shoulder areas.

Man taken into custody after Plains Township standoff

The victim was able to inform the police that his downstairs neighbor, Christopher Broyan, 37, of Berwick, came out of his apartment and started stabbing the victim multiple times, while he was waiting outside for pizza to be delivered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKenX_0g4KYo6000

According to the release, a witness observed Broyan holding the victim with one hand, and in the other holding a knife, stabbing him.

Broyan was known by police for previous incidents at the residence. He was taken into custody and investigators discovered dried blood around his hands.

Berwick Police Department is charging Broyan with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 4

BrianBoss78
3d ago

this is why you should always conceal carry in Berwick, that guy needed a couple new vent holes could have saved us some tax dollars

Reply
6
Related
WBRE

Accused turns himself in after shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Just after midnight, Saturday morning, Edwardsville Police were dispatched for a call of a person who had been shot at the Swizzle Sticks Bar.   Upon arrival, EMS and Police discovered the victim, Ahjee Walker, 26, who had been shot behind his right ear. He was transferred to the hospital where […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Forty Fort man threatened to kill cops

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Thursday, June 9, Forty Fort Police were alerted to a man who was reportedly acting strangely, using drugs, and making threats to harm himself and others.   The man, later identified as Derek Konkus, had also reportedly made threats that if anyone called the police that they would “see […]
FORTY FORT, PA
WOLF

26-year-old injured in shooting at bar in Luzerne Co.

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE CO. — According to police, 24-year-old Alquwan Nelson of Ashley was arrested on charges related to a shooting that took place just after midnight at Swizzle Sticks Bar on Main street in Edwardsville, Luzerne Co. Police said Nelson shot 26-year-old Ahjee Walker from Plymouth in the head after the two got into a fight.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berwick, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Berwick, PA
City
Plains Township, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man caught on video throwing rocks into neighbor’s yard

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a man intentionally scattered a rock-like substance on his neighbor’s yard in three separate instances that resulted in calls to authorities being made. In a fourth incident, police said Brian David McFadden, 31, of Williamsport used a leaf blower to force a plastic bag onto the homeowner’s property near the 600 block of Sheridan Street. Officers responded to calls for McFadden throwing the rock-like substance onto his neighbor’s property and using the left blower on May 12, 21, 27,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man wanted in Pittston for drug, DUI charges

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials search for a wanted man after they say he failed to turn himself in on DUI and multiple drug charges. According to the Pittston City Police Department, on April 16, 2022, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Brian Higdon for multiple traffic violations. Police say the […]
PITTSTON, PA
abc23.com

Mill Hall Man Charged with Homicide

State Police say a Mill Hall man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in a fatal 2021 crash that killed a Clinton County woman. Troopers say Travis Bennett, 29, was driving Westbound when his vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and went airborne along Penns Valley Road, in Haines Township, on August 18.
wkok.com

Four Arrested After Altercation Involving Handguns

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Four people are facing charges after a physical altercation involving handguns this week. Milton state police arrested were 68-year-old Charles Knarr, 24-year-old Justin Crawford, and 59-year-old Crystale Crawford of Milton, and 28-year-old Tyler Hamm of Sunbury. Troopers say the incident occurred Wednesday at...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Five arrested, $8K worth of drugs seized in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested five people after a search warrant discovered over $8,000 worth of crystal meth inside a Scranton residence. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 11:00 a.m., law enforcement from Scranton police and the State Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of South […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dispute over vehicle leads to strangulation

Williamsport, Pa. —When police spoke with a caller near the 2000 block of Federal Avenue in Williamsport, they observed marks around the person’s neck area. An argument over a vehicle allegedly erupted when Dwayne Westley Short, 37, of Williamsport pushed the person to the ground and put his hands around their neck, police said. According to an affidavit filed by Williamsport police, the person nearly lost consciousness during the June 7 incident. Short was charged with second-degree felony strangulation and harassment during an arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman. At the conclusion of the arraignment, Short was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond. Court documents show Short is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on June 14 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Man, 57, Killed In Dump Truck Crash

A 57-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in a crash involving a dump truck, authorities confirmed. The dump truck collided with another vehicle and hit a traffic sign support post near East 4th Street and Emery Street in Bethlehem just before 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, authorities said. Front...
BETHLEHEM, CT
NorthcentralPA.com

State Police looking for litter bug in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. —A resident in Bloomsburg came out to his lawn and found a person had left two televisions, one air conditioner, and a smoker on his property. The person was forced to clean up the items State Police said were dumped on his property on June 4. Anyone with information regarding the items or whereabouts of the litterer are being asked to call PSP Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261.
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
WTAJ

Police: Wanted Clearfield man found with drugs, shotgun

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wanted man is behind bars after police said they found drugs along with a shotgun in his possession. On May 21, Lawrence Township police got information that Cody Ogden, 25, of Clearfield, who had warrants out for his arrest, was known to frequent the Snappy’s on Clearfield Shawville Highway, according […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Ephrata Man Killed in Elysburg Fatal Crash

ELYSBURG – It was a 50-year-old Ephrata man killed during a head-on collision in Elysburg Tuesday. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley announced Thursday Ray Keith Weir was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner James Gotlob. The cause of death was attributed to multiple blunt force trauma. The...
ELYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County man ordered held on gun and drug charges

Williamsport, Pa. —A Lycoming County man facing firearm and drug charges was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison during an arraignment on June 9 in Williamsport. Judge William Arbuckle addressed the issue of bail, ordering Ameer Burks, 41, of Williamsport to remain detained. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey MacArthur cited previous convictions and violations of parole as reasons for Burks to remain incarcerated. Burks told the courtroom he understood the six counts being charged against him that included four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, namely fentanyl and cocaine, one count of possession with intent, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Burks could face a maximum penalty of 20 years incarceration for each narcotic offense and a maximum of 10 for the firearm offense. Burks faces similar charges in Lycoming County Court.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Pushing Shopping Cart Outside Bucks Grocery Store Dies After Crash: PD

A woman died after a car hit her shopping cart and knocked her to the ground outside a grocery store in Bucks County Wednesday, June 8, authorities said. A motorist driving slowly through the parking lot of the Giant Food Store in the Fairless Hills Shopping Center struck two shopping carts being pushed by the 73-year-old victim and another person around 3 p.m., Falls Township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy