Phil Mickelson will not cede PGA Tour membership as he sets to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Series

Unlike most golfers who have resigned their PGA Tour status to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series, Phil Mickelson said Wednesday he will resist giving up his Tour membership.

"I earned my lifetime membership and I don't want to give that up, I don't believe I should have to," Mickelson told reporters in London .

When asked what he thinks about golfers such as Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia who have given up their PGA membership, he said he understands their reasoning but will not influence what he thinks for himself.

"I saw that and I think that they're making the decision that they believe is best for them professionally and I respect that," Mickelson said. "As a lifetime member, I'm not required to play 15 events. I don't have to play any. I can play one and so I don't see the reason for me to give that up."

Phil Mickelson will head to London to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener this weekend. Allan Henry, USA TODAY Sports

The 51-year-old golfer said he is cognizant of and doesn't excuse the "human rights violations" of Saudi Arabia, such as the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi. However, he said he believes the LIV series can have a positive influence.

"I have also seen the good that the game of golf has done throughout history and I believe LIV Golf is going to do a lot of good for the game as well."

Mickelson said he recognizes that his decision will not be universally accepted but that this will ultimately be a positive for him and the sport.

"I understand that many people have very strong opinions and may disagree with my decision," Mickelson said. "I can empathize with that but at this time, this is an opportunity that gives me a chance to have balance in my life going forward, and I think this is going to do a lot of good for the game."

Mickelson is ranked No. 72 in the world currently, and his upcoming appearance on the golf course Thursday will mark a return after a four-month hiatus linked to controversial comments he made about the Saudi-funded tournament.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phil Mickelson will not cede PGA Tour membership as he sets to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Series