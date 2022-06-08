Establish the work of our hands

On a drizzly evening in the Pacific Northwest, a pack of people are huddled under a street lamp on the corner of Cornwall Avenue and East Holly Street in downtown Bellingham. At the front of this pack is a slender woman dressed in a vintage flapper dress with a cloche hat snuggly drawn down over her wavy bob hairstyle. No, she has not time traveled from the pages of The Great Gatsby but she does lead this crowd back in time through Bellingham’s somewhat sordid past of brothels and saloon scrimmages. This is Kolby LaBree, co-owner with Wren Urbigkit, of the walking tour company Good Time Girls.

