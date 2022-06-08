ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Establish the work of our hands

By Bill Helm bill@lyndentribune.com
lyndentribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNDEN — Safe to say that Ron Polinder had no plans to write a book when he was in the seventh grade. It was at that time, however, when Polinder wrote an essay about his horse, an essay for which he earned an A. “My teacher wanted us...

www.lyndentribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Front

WWU Move Out Date Causes Stress for Students

The move out deadline for on-campus students at Western Washington University is June 10 at 4 p.m., which adds a lot of stress to students living in the dorms who are busy around that time. Many students who live in the dorms, such as Shelbi Andersen, a sophomore with a...
COLLEGES
everettpost.com

Look What we Found at Sorticulture

Sorticulture is underway and it’s here Friday, Saturday and Sunday! From food to artists to plants to entertainment, here are some of the things the North Sound Media Team found/did! Click on the photos below for a closer look 🌻. Elise Detloff is a Washington State University graduate with...
EVERETT, WA
lyndentribune.com

Letters to the Editor — June 8, 2022

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the individual who has anonymously donated $1,000 in coin to Puget Sound Antique Tractor and Machinery Association for use at our annual Vintage Farming Days show held at Berthusen Park in Lynden. This year’s show, which is our 50th anniversary show,...
LYNDEN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
State
New Mexico State
Lynden, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
Local
Washington Entertainment
lyndentribune.com

Lynden Tribune recognizes North Whatcom valedictorian Melissa Brossow

The following is a Q&A with Melissa Brossow, one of this year’s dozen-plus valedictorians from North Whatcom County schools. I will be attending college at Colorado Christian University in the Fall of 2022 to study psychology. As a child, what was the first thing you wanted to become when...
LYNDEN, WA
q13fox.com

Washington students can now be excused from class for mental health reasons

WASHINGTON - A new law that goes into effect on June 9 will allow Washington students to be legally excused from school for mental health reasons. Under H.B. 1834, students will be able to be excused from school if they are experiencing symptoms related to mental illness or challenges to their mental health. The excused absence also applies for counseling and related treatment.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

Librarian from Sumas Elementary interviewed for NBC’s Today Show

SUMAS, Wash. – The generosity and caring of our community is getting some national attention. The Nooksack School District posted that Sumas Elementary librarian Kathy Bronkema was invited to New York to film an interview for NBC’s Today Show. The segment will highlight what the district calls the...
SUMAS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: HS teachers demanded students pledge support of BLM and abortion

Teachers at Eastlake High School demanded students pledge their support of Black Lives Matter, abortion, open borders, and more left-wing political positions in order to join a school program. Science teachers Jason Wessels and Michelle Okroy are the faculty advisors for Eastlake’s Link Crew. This program pairs juniors and seniors...
SAMMAMISH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Signing
lyndentribune.com

Community Calendar for June 8, 2022

“A Walk Back in Time” historic Lynden Cemetery tours will take place at 11 am. each Saturday on the south side of Front Street at Guide Meridian Road. Tours of Greenwood Cemetery, 605 E. Wiser Lake Road are at 1 p.m. the last Saturday of each month. Learn about pioneer families and unique cemetery trivia. Tours are free, no reservations needed. Details: 360-354-3675.
LYNDEN, WA
seattlerefined.com

The Good Time Girls offer an off-beat history of Bellingham

On a drizzly evening in the Pacific Northwest, a pack of people are huddled under a street lamp on the corner of Cornwall Avenue and East Holly Street in downtown Bellingham. At the front of this pack is a slender woman dressed in a vintage flapper dress with a cloche hat snuggly drawn down over her wavy bob hairstyle. No, she has not time traveled from the pages of The Great Gatsby but she does lead this crowd back in time through Bellingham’s somewhat sordid past of brothels and saloon scrimmages. This is Kolby LaBree, co-owner with Wren Urbigkit, of the walking tour company Good Time Girls.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, June 8, 2022

LYNDEN — June 14 is Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9301 and its Auxiliary will hand out small flags on June 14 at noon on 4th and Grover streets, Centennial Park. Come celebrate with us.
LYNDEN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
lyndentribune.com

Whatcom libraries kick off annual Summer Reading Program

Whatcom County’s annual Summer Reading Program for kids, teens and adults is underway at local public libraries. Pick up a Summer Reading card at Bellingham Public Library or Whatcom County Library System branches or download a card at the library systems’ websites, bellinghampubliclibrary.com/summer-reading or wcls.org/summer-reading. Cards are available...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

COUNTRY LIFE: Nelson Road Tree Farm wins state award

WHATCOM — Bob Barker followed up a career in academia with a boots-on-the-ground determined commitment to recreate natural woodland at Van Zandt. His effort across nearly 25 years recently won Barker, now 93, and his 71-acre Nelson Road Tree Farm LLC the honor of Washington Outstanding Tree Farm of 2022.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
seattleschild.com

How you can use your library card to enjoy Washington’s great outdoors

The Check Out Washington program, which lends outdoor adventure packs to library-card holders, has expanded again. A new sponsorship added an additional 400 adventure packs to the supply statewide. In the Seattle area, the King County Library System now has almost 200 of them. The packs are meant as an...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Long live the shrimp

“Do the shrimp have a chance?” photographer Bob Mazelow asked Thursday. “This greeted me this morning as hundreds of anglers were after shrimp. The season is open one day for eight hours. Good luck shrimp!” The photo was taken from Wharf Street, with the north end of Whidbey island in the background.
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy