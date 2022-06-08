ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ventura County's controversial Measures A, B related to oil and gas drilling going down to defeat

By KCLU
kclu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was one of the hottest things on the ballot in the Tri-Counties, and turned out to be one of the...

www.kclu.org

Dan Mac
3d ago

Yes people are starting to wake up and realize climate change & environmentalists are just a bit over blown ,, or in other words you can’t control Mother Nature weather ETC !!

Related
kclu.org

Updated Ventura County numbers out for June primary election, but no major changes in key races

New numbers just released from Tuesday’s June primary election show that Ventura County’s controversial Measures A and B related to and gas drilling are still losing. The measures would require companies doing new drilling on land where they have old permits meet the latest environmental standards, instead of being grandfathered in under old rules. Both A and B are losing by 52% to 48% margins. The no vote is leading by more than 5,000 votes in both cases.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Primary Election Update Due Out Thursday Afternoon

(Photos by Tom Spence, KVTA News of last-minute voters at drop boxes at the Ventura County Government Center in Ventura) Updated 6 AM Thursday-- The Ventura County elections division plans to update the results of Tuesday’s primary election Thursday afternoon. They are processing the last-minute mail-in ballots and expect...
kvta.com

Ventura County Primary Election Vote Count Update

(Photos courtesy Ventura County Elections Division) Update Thursday, June 9th--Thursday afternoon the Ventura County Elections Division provided the first update of the primary election vote count since the semi-official count in the early morning hours of June 8th. And there will be another update next Tuesday, June 14th as they...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Company#Politics Local#Election Local
Santa Barbara Independent

Tallying Concealed Weapons Permits in Santa Barbara County

In Santa Barbara County, 98 people are currently licensed to carry concealed weapons. Of those, four are judges. In the previous two years, 15 “concealed carry” licenses were issued: eight in 2021, and seven in 2020. Only one was issued this year. One was also revoked this year. Former private investigator Craig Case got in legal hot water for forging his expired permit to make it appear it was current.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Most Ventura County Election Contests Appear Decided By Tuesday Night's Vote Count

(Photos by Tom Spence, KVTA News of last-minute voters at drop boxes at the Ventura County Government Center in Ventura) Updated 2 AM Wednesday--There are still late mail-in ballots to be counted in the next few days and weeks in Tuesday’s primary election in Ventura County, but some races appear decided based on the mail-in ballots and ballots from the voting centers tallied on election night.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Federal gun control bill authored by Santa Barbara congressman passed by House of Representatives

A bill by a Santa Barbara congressman intended to limit access to guns among people who are at risk of hurting themselves, or others has cleared a key hurdle. The House of Representatives passed bipartisan “red flag” legislation authored by Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal. “Red flag” laws can restrict the sales of guns to people who may pose a risk to themselves or others, and can allow them to be temporarily taken away from those considered to be a hazard.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Changes coming after local elections

Following is a wrap-up of early June 7 primary election results for several Ventura County offices. As of 1:25 a.m. Wednesday these are the vote totals, with votes still being counted. In contests with more than one candidate the two top vote getters will face each other in the November 8 general election. When a candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote they automatically win and will be sworn in to office in January.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Local Orange County 2022 primary election results: City measures

There were measures on the June 7 ballot for three Orange County cities. Two of those cities, Huntington Beach and Westminster, are in our coverage area. The results below were published at 11:30 p.m. on June 7 by the Orange County Registrar of Voters. All 2,179 precincts have reported. Voter...
spectrumnews1.com

Ventura County elections officials lock out voter fraud

VENTURA, Calif. — Voter confidence in the electoral process has never been lower, but Ventura County election officials want the public to know their ballot is safe — literally under lock and key. According to a recent CNN / SSRS poll, 56% of all respondents said they have...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

