Ventura County's controversial Measures A, B related to oil and gas drilling going down to defeat

New numbers just released from Tuesday’s June primary election show that Ventura County’s controversial Measures A and B related to and gas drilling are still losing. The measures would require companies doing new drilling on land where they have old permits meet the latest environmental standards, instead of being grandfathered in under old rules. Both A and B are losing by 52% to 48% margins. The no vote is leading by more than 5,000 votes in both cases.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO