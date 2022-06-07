ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Sizzling sound of deep-frying reveals complex physics

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Researchers carefully studied bubbles that form when water droplets come into contact with heated cooking oil and found that the type and number of bubbles formed depends on the amount of water absorbed by the chopsticks as well as the chopstick material. The water droplet explodes when it hit the hot...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

Astronomers may have detected a 'dark' free-floating black hole

Black holes, by their nature, are invisible unless part of a stellar binary or surrounded by an accretion disk. Most stellar-sized black holes aren't, but astronomers have been searching for them through gravitational microlensing events, where the black hole brightens and distorts light from stars toward the galactic center. A UC Berkeley-led team may have found the first free-floating black hole, though more data is needed to rule out a neutron star.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

The Earth moves far under our feet: A new study shows the inner core oscillates

USC scientists have found evidence that the Earth's inner core oscillates, contradicting previously accepted models that suggested it consistently rotates at a faster rate than the planet's surface. Their study, published today in Science Advances, shows that the inner core changed direction in the six-year period from 1969-74, according to...
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Ningaloo corals are ill-equipped to handle future climate change

The relatively pristine coral populations of WA's inshore Kimberley region are better equipped to survive ocean warming than the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Marine Park, according to a new Curtin University study. Despite previous research predicting coral species would move south to cooler waters to protect themselves, the new study --...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

How crops can better survive floods

Extreme weather phenomena are on the rise worldwide, including frequent droughts and fires. Floods are also a clear consequence of climate change. For agriculture, a flooded field means major losses: about 15 percent of global crop losses are due to flooding. As part of a collaboration between Freiburg, Utrecht in the Netherlands, and other institutes, Junior Professor Dr. Sjon Hartman from the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS -- Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies at the University of Freiburg, has now discovered that a signaling molecule can make plants more resistant to flooding. The gaseous plant hormone ethylene causes the plant to switch on a kind of molecular emergency power system that helps it survive the lack of oxygen during flooding. The team had previously demonstrated that ethylene sends a signal to the plant that it is underwater. Pretreating the experimental plants with the hormone improved their chances of survival. The results, which appeared in the journal Plant Physiology, should help to combat waterlogging and flooding in agriculture and, for example, to develop resistant plant varieties.
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

Stress protein in fibroblasts may be a good target for future cancer drugs

A stress protein that is overactive in many types of tumor cells also has a key role in tumor-supporting cells called fibroblasts, and may be a good target for future cancer treatments, suggests a study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The researchers,...
CANCER
The Guardian

Malaysia’s ‘mystery hybrid monkey’ could be result of habitat loss

The emergence of a “mystery monkey”, believed to be a rare hybrid of two distantly related primates, highlights the importance of protecting habit connectivity, according to a researcher who studied the animal. The female monkey first attracted attention in 2017, when photographs taken of it along the Kinabatangan...
PETS
Science Daily

Inhaled vaccines offer better protection than nasal sprays, study shows

Inhaled aerosol vaccines provide far better protection and stronger immunity than nasal sprays, McMaster scientists who compared respiratory vaccine-delivery systems have confirmed. While nasal sprays reach primarily the nose and throat, inhaled aerosols bypass the nasal passage and deliver vaccine droplets deep in the airway, where they can induce a...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NewsBreak
Science
Science Daily

Despite dire warnings, monarch butterfly numbers are solid

Largely because of well-publicized, diminishing winter colonies in Mexico and California, monarch butterflies across North America have been long thought to be declining as a result of diminishing summer habitat. Previous butterfly research shows that the size of overwintering monarch colonies has fallen across several decades. But what is happening when monarchs breed in the summer was less clear.
CALIFORNIA STATE

