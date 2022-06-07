ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Otters learn from each other -- but solve some puzzles alone

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Otters learn skills from each other -- but they also solve some mysteries alone, new research shows. University of Exeter scientists gave Asian short-clawed otters "puzzle boxes" containing familiar food, and unfamiliar natural prey -- the meat inside of which was protected by hard outer shells. The otters in...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

Ningaloo corals are ill-equipped to handle future climate change

The relatively pristine coral populations of WA's inshore Kimberley region are better equipped to survive ocean warming than the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Marine Park, according to a new Curtin University study. Despite previous research predicting coral species would move south to cooler waters to protect themselves, the new study --...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

The Earth moves far under our feet: A new study shows the inner core oscillates

USC scientists have found evidence that the Earth's inner core oscillates, contradicting previously accepted models that suggested it consistently rotates at a faster rate than the planet's surface. Their study, published today in Science Advances, shows that the inner core changed direction in the six-year period from 1969-74, according to...
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Malaysia’s ‘mystery hybrid monkey’ could be result of habitat loss

The emergence of a “mystery monkey”, believed to be a rare hybrid of two distantly related primates, highlights the importance of protecting habit connectivity, according to a researcher who studied the animal. The female monkey first attracted attention in 2017, when photographs taken of it along the Kinabatangan...
PETS
Science Daily

For communication between brain areas, milliseconds matter

Understanding how brain areas communicate is one of the oldest questions in neuroscience. Researchers at the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre at UCL used causal techniques to uncover how two neocortical areas in the brain communicate with one another and found that their influence on each other changes over much faster-timescales than previously thought.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzles#Otters#Crabs#Puzzle Box#University Of Exeter#Asian#Newquay Zoo#Penryn Campus
Science Daily

How crops can better survive floods

Extreme weather phenomena are on the rise worldwide, including frequent droughts and fires. Floods are also a clear consequence of climate change. For agriculture, a flooded field means major losses: about 15 percent of global crop losses are due to flooding. As part of a collaboration between Freiburg, Utrecht in the Netherlands, and other institutes, Junior Professor Dr. Sjon Hartman from the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS -- Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies at the University of Freiburg, has now discovered that a signaling molecule can make plants more resistant to flooding. The gaseous plant hormone ethylene causes the plant to switch on a kind of molecular emergency power system that helps it survive the lack of oxygen during flooding. The team had previously demonstrated that ethylene sends a signal to the plant that it is underwater. Pretreating the experimental plants with the hormone improved their chances of survival. The results, which appeared in the journal Plant Physiology, should help to combat waterlogging and flooding in agriculture and, for example, to develop resistant plant varieties.
AGRICULTURE

