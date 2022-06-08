ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AncestryDNA has our favorite DNA testing kit for $50 off just in time for Father's Day

By Elsie Boskamp, Jennifer Ernst Beaudry and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
AncestryDNA makes the best DNA kit we've ever tried, and it's on sale for $50 off for Father's Day. Reviewed.com

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're looking for a unique Father's Day gift to give daddio this year, consider a special family history lesson. AncestryDNA is hosting its Father's Day sale with deals on DNA kits and bundles so dad can take a deep dive into his roots and explore his family tree.

Now through Sunday, June 19 , the brand is hosting its Father's Day sale , which lets you snag the standard AncestryDNA Traits kit for $69—that's $50 off the usual $119 price tag. Whether you want to give a personalized present to a loved one or learn more about your own origins, ethnicity and traits, Ancestry offers a wide range of top-tier memberships and testing options.

We think the AncestryDNA testing kit is the best DNA test for revealing your roots thanks to its expansive database and in-depth results. In testing , we were impressed with all the information the kit provides, from ethnic background to potential DNA matches with other Ancestry members. It also features detailed background on the regions your ancestors may have come from and easy-to-use family tree building options.

With AncestryDNA, you're just clicks away from giving the gift of DNA discovery to a loved one.

Get the AncestryDNA Traits Kit for $69 (Save $50).

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: AncestryDNA has our favorite DNA testing kit for $50 off just in time for Father's Day

