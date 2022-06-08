Wrong Way Driver Kills One In Fiery Crash On Capital Beltway

One person was dead after a wrong way driver crashed into them, igniting their vehicle on the Capital Beltway, reports NBC Washington.

Mignon Allison Kirksey, 51, was traveling in the northbound lanes when she was killed after Donisha Alexus Leatherwood, 30, struck her vehicle while going the wrong way on the Outer Loop of I-495 near Central Avenue around 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, the outlet reports.

One of the vehicles caught fire after the collision and Leatherwood was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Police have not yet said whether or not charges will be filed.

