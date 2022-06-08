ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Wrong Way Driver Kills One In Fiery Crash On Capital Beltway

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

One person was dead after a wrong way driver crashed into them, igniting their vehicle on the Capital Beltway, reports NBC Washington.

Mignon Allison Kirksey, 51, was traveling in the northbound lanes when she was killed after Donisha Alexus Leatherwood, 30, struck her vehicle while going the wrong way on the Outer Loop of I-495 near Central Avenue around 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, the outlet reports.

One of the vehicles caught fire after the collision and Leatherwood was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Police have not yet said whether or not charges will be filed.

To read the full report by NBC Washington, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

2022-06-10@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital after colliding with a car at the intersection of Benham and Park Avenue. Witnesses pointed out to me that it was an unregistered motorcycle. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured After Stamford Motorcycle Crash

Stamford Police said a man has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon. Police said the accident happened at the intersection of Broad Street and Greyrock Place at about 2:45 p.m. Investigators said a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Broad Street when it collided with another car. The motorcyclist,...
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

VIDEO: Bridgeport News: Crash On Fairfield Avenue Takes Down Utility Pole

2022-06-10@11:52pm– Expect Fairfield Avenue between Clinton and Colorado Avenue as a car hit a utility pole, snapping it and taking down wires along with a transformer that is now leaking. The driver fled the scene before firefighters arrived. Power in the are will also be affected. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been notified of the leaking transformer that may affect waterways soon according to radio reports.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Serious Bus Crash Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A bus crashed on the Jersey Shore, taking down multiple poles and power lines, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred about noon on Route 37 at Romana Lane in Toms River, initial reports said. Multiple poles were down and transformers were leaking into storm drains, reports said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Cars
Fairfield County, CT
Accidents
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Cars
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Washington, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By Car In Morristown: DEVELOPING

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Morristown, developing reports say. The victim was hit near South and Pine streets shortly before 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. An advanced life support ambulance responded to rush the victim to a nearby hospital, the...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Beltway#Traffic Accident#The Outer Loop Of I 495#Nbc Washington
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A bicyclist was struck on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 1 p.m. on Friday, June 10 on West Front Street in Keyport near the Keyport Fishery, initial reports said. The bicyclist was reported to be unresponsive, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK...
KEYPORT, NJ
NBC Connecticut

Woman Seriously Injured After Pedestrian Crash in Stamford

A woman is in serious condition after she was hit by a car in Stamford Wednesday afternoon, police said. Officials said the accident happened in the area of Washington Boulevard at Richmond Hill Avenue at about 1:15 p.m. A pickup truck that was turning onto Washington Boulevard struck a pedestrian...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Officials: Child burned in Bridgeport backyard with gasoline was not deliberately injured by other children

Police say it does not appear a child badly burned in a Bridgeport backyard was deliberately injured. A Bridgeport family says their 6-year-old son, Dominick Krankall, was hit with a gasoline-soaked ball that was on fire while playing in the yard with other children in April. Krankall spent several weeks in the hospital recovering with burns all over his face and body.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Burglarizing Norfolk Home

A 33-year-old New York man is accused of burglarizing a Connecticut home. Police responded to a report of a burglary in the Litchfield County town of Norfolk at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, according to Connecticut State Police. At the scene, troopers found a hammer and crowbar used...
NORFOLK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By Car On Long Island Roadway

Updated story: ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Car On Greenlawn RoadwayA woman was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway overnight.The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. Thursday, June 9 in Greenlawn.The pedestrian was walking on Park Avenue, north of Hartland Avenue, wh…
GREENLAWN, NY
News 12

Police: Bicyclist killed in Lindenhurst crash

A bicyclist was killed in Lindenhurst Wednesday afternoon, police say. A man was operating his electric bicycle northbound on Straight Path when he was struck at the intersection of Sunrise Highway by a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe. The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported by ambulance...
LINDENHURST, NY
Register Citizen

Police: Brookfield man charged with manslaughter, DUI in 2021 fatal Danbury crash

DANBURY — A Brookfield resident is facing manslaughter and other charges stemming from a 2021 crash on Padanaram Road that killed a 34-year-old man. Jason John Bernardez, 35, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday following a nearly-year-long investigation into the two-vehicle collision around 10:30 p.m. June 24, involving his 2014 Audi A4 and a 2010 Suzuki Kizashi driven by Naugatuck resident Corey J. Ward.
DANBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Driver In Crash Sues Hamden Cops

An East Haven resident is suing the town of Hamden and one of its cops for alleged negligence — after she crashed her car into a police cruiser that she claims was poorly positioned while attempting to block traffic. The filing of the suit comes roughly a week after...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
290K+
Followers
44K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy