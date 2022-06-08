ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Calvert County For Assault, Other Charges

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Harold Christopher Garner Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

Investigators with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a suspect who has been wanted on multiple charges for several years.

Harold Christopher Garner, 30, is wanted in Calvert County following his arrest for first-degree assault, and violation of a protective order, officials announced.

He has been wanted since at least 2020 and has also faced criminal charges in other parts of Maryland.

Anyone with information regarding Garner or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 535-2800, Sgt. Phillip Foot at (443) 624-7137, DFC J. Murphy at (410) 474-4413 and/or DFC Chip Ward at (443) 532-0603.

Suspect Charged For Smithsburg Mass Shooting That Killed Three

West Virginia resident Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, is facing a host of charges in connection to the fatal mass shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc. in Maryland. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Hedgesville resident is facing multiple murder, assault, and other charges after the shooting in his workplace that left three dead and one critically injured.
Anne Arundel County Officer Charged With Assault, Suspended With Pay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer accused in an assault case was suspended with pay Friday, authorities said. Cpl. Trey Keller, an eight-year veteran of the agency, is charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense, according to court records. Keller was placed on administrative leave Friday after the court summons charging him with those offenses was issued, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. The charges stem from allegations that arose this week about an “assault and harassment incident” involving a contractual employee, police said. Details on the circumstances of the allegations were not immediately clear. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the police department’s Office of Professional Standards at 410-222-8741.
Suspect In Smithsburg Shooting Was Wanted For Homicide: State Police

Have been released by investigators in Maryland in the mass shooting in Smithsburg involving a man suspected of a homicide and a veteran state police trooper. Deputies responded to Columbia Machine Inc. on Bikle Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, where they found four victims, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The fourth remains critical.
VIDEO: Sheriff Seeks Identity For Vandalism Suspects In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two people pictured by home surveillance in a vandalism investigation. On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 12:30 am, two suspects walked up to the porch of a home at the 22900 block of Hollywood Road in Leonardtown.
Man In Critical Condition, Two Women Injured In Prince George’s County Mall Shooting; Suspects At Large

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects are at large after two women and one man were shot Friday at a shopping mall in Prince George’s County, authorities said. Prince George’s County Police released these surveillance photos of the suspects Saturday morning. The shooting unfolded about 12:45 p.m. near the entrance to The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Prince George’s County Police said. Two men got into an argument with another group at the entrance of the shopping center, and the argument escalated into gunfire, police said. The two suspects allegedly fled the scene fled on foot. The male victim is in critical but stable...
Wanted Convict Busted With Meth, Handgun In Waldorf: Sheriff

A convicted felon who was wanted in Maryland is facing new charges after being busted with an illegal firearm and methamphetamine, authorities announced. Charlotte Hall resident Charles Innis Garber, 43, who is wanted in Talbot County, was taken into custody by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after being busted on drug and weapon charges.
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of May 30, 2022 – June 5, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,592 calls for service throughout the community. Theft: 22-31329. On June 1, 202, Deputy DeSantis responded to the 1700 block of Orwell Court...
Maryland police search for suspect in brutal assault on senior citizen

Police in Maryland are looking for a man caught on camera brutality assaulting a senior citizen outside Washington D.C. In the surveillance video, a man in his 80s is seen standing next to a building when he is approached by another man who appears to sucker punch him. The victim falls to the ground, at which point the suspect throws and lands several blows.
Wanted Woman Takes Deputies On 115 MPH Chase In Frederick: Sheriff

Officials announced that a wanted woman took police in Maryland on a high-speed chase before getting apprehended attempting to hide from investigators in a shed. Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cierra Blake, 30 - who is wanted in Washington and Anne Arundel counties - on multiple charges after taking police on a wild chase and attempting to flee.
