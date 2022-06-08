ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ezekiel Elliott 2022 Fantasy Projections

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDka3_0g4KXjia00

Usage, age and wear-and-tear are showing—so can Elliott rebound?

When reviewing Elliott’s final stats in 2021, he continued to have a high floor in catches (47) and touchdowns (12). On the downside, he gained short yards per catch for the second straight season (6.5 and 6.1). Elliott had 580 touches over the past two seasons, but only seven of those plays resulted in 20+ yards. From Week 8 to Week 17, over 10 starts, he averaged only 3.4 yards per carry and 39.4 rushing yards per game. Dallas gave him 14.7 touches per week over this span. His best results running the ball came over three home starts early in the year (17/95/2, 20/143/1, and 21/110/1). Over his last seven games, the Cowboys gave him 23 targets (including the playoffs), leading to 10 catches for 59 yards and one score.

Fantasy outlook : The trick when evaluating his 2022 draft value is sifting through last year's actual performance and preseason fantasy hype. Elliott played through a partially torn PCL in 2021 while already having a “best shape of his life” by-line in May per Mike McCarthy (looks great while being clocked at 22 mph). In the early draft season in the NFFC, Elliott has an ADP of 43 as the 21st running back selected. I expect him to see fewer chances in the passing game with about 16 overall touches per start. I’ll set his bar at 1,175 combined yards with eight to 10 touchdowns and 30 catches (about 200.00 fantasy points in PPR leagues). Elliott is young enough to surprise, and he does play in one of the better offenses in the league.

View the original article to see embedded media.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
The Spun

Houston Texans Released Veteran Wide Receiver Wednesday

On Tuesday, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton injured his right knee in OTAs. One day later, the Houston Texans released him. Hamilton's knee injury requires surgery. He is expected to return to the field at some point this season, but clearly the Texans have other plans. The Texans quickly filled Hamilton's...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Gary Payton’s net worth in 2022

The NBA experienced a popularity boom in the 1990s, with many dubbing it the Michael Jordan era. With that said, many have noted and covered the Chicago icon’s rivalry with a guard who joined him as one of the only two guards at the time to be awarded Defensive Player of the Year: Seattle SuperSonics star Gary Payton. The 1996 DPOY was also lauded for his equally immense contributions on the offensive end of the court. Basketball Hall of Famer Gail Goodrich said it best: The Glove was “probably as complete a guard as there ever was.” Let’s dig into Gary Payton’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
FanSided

Journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick finally picked a favorite fanbase from his NFL travels

Ryan Fitzpatrick has played for a bunch of teams during his NFL career, but he had nothing but nice things to say about one fanbase in particular. The NFL offseason has featured plenty of moves on the league transactions. One of the latest to occur was veteran journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announcing his retirement after 17 seasons. He played for nine different franchises since being a seventh-round draft pick in 2005, where he provided “Fitzmagic” to their respective fanbases.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Pcl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Waive Veteran Linebacker

On Friday, the New York Giants waived linebacker T.J. Brunson. He was selected by the G-Men in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Brunson, a former standout at South Carolina, appeared in five games for the Giants during the 2020 season. He recorded just three tackles. The Giants'...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Free Agent

The New York Jets are reportedly meeting with free-agent offensive lineman Riley Reiff on Thursday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Reiff spent his 10th NFL season with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. The Jets already have a solid offensive line unit heading into the 2022 season, but Reiff could...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Kenny Smith Names His All-Time UNC Starting Five: Fans React

North Carolina has a long history of basketball greatness. Many Tar Heels have enjoyed legendary NBA careers, making it difficult to pinpoint the program's best alums. Kenny Smith nevertheless tried. The former UNC guard and current TNT analyst picked his all-time starting five on Showtime's All The Smoke. His team...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

74K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy