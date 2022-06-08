ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Cushty’ dining show loses Only Fools And Horses copyright battle

By Brian Farmer
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLGvD_0g4KWelo00

A company set up by the creator of the TV sitcom Only Fools And Horses has won a High Court copyright fight with the operators of an “interactive theatrical dining experience”.

Shazam Productions, which was set up by writer John Sullivan , who died in 2011, had taken legal action against Only Fools The Dining Experience.

Lawyers representing Shazam alleged that the Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience show infringed copyright in the sitcom scripts and copyright in “each of the central characters” – and that marketing of the show had involved “passing off”.

Operators of the dining experience disputed Shazam’s claims.

I do not accept that the nature of Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience was so removed from Only Fools And Horses as to make it obvious that it was not associated with Only Fools And Horses

High Court Judge John Kimbell

Judge John Kimbell, who heard arguments at a High Court hearing in London in March, ruled in favour of Shazam on Wednesday.

The judge said, in a written ruling published online, that Shazam’s claims for “copyright infringement and passing off” had succeeded.

He concluded that the character of Del Boy is a “literary work for the purposes of copyright law” and that each script used in Only Fools And Horses is a “dramatic work for the purposes of copyright law”.

“I do not accept that the nature of Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience was so removed from Only Fools And Horses as to make it obvious that it was not associated with Only Fools And Horses,” he said.

“The similarity in the dress and appearance of the characters in the publicity material for Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience, the use of the Only Fools domain name were, in my judgment, such that it was likely to cause causal observers to consider that the Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience show was officially authorised and associated with Only Fools and Horses.”

Lawyers had asked the judge to watch three episodes of Only Fools And Horses before delivering his ruling.

They said he had been given a boxed set of the sitcom and asked to look at episodes called Big Brother – the first episode – Yuppy Love and Little Problems as part of his deliberations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUXM7_0g4KWelo00

The judge heard that the dining experience show was a “part-scripted, part-improvised” dramatic performance and featured central characters from the sitcom – Del Boy, Rodney, Uncle Albert, Marlene, Cassandra, Boycie, Trigger and DCI Roy Slater.

Lawyers representing Shazam said the characters had the “distinctive character traits conceived by John Sullivan” and used their “signature phrases and ways of speaking”.

Operators of the dining experience show contended that their use of the characters and materials from the sitcom did not amount to material that could be protected by copyright.

They denied “passing off” on the “footing” that their show would not be seen as connected with the owners of the intellectual property in the sitcom, but as an unofficial tribute show, and questioned whether Shazam, rather than the BBC, owned goodwill attached to the name Only Fools And Horses.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian she would become ‘obsessed’ with him in exactly four months

Kim Kardashian has opened about the start of her relationship with Pete Davidson and how he predicted she’d become “obsessed” with him in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.During the new episode, which aired on Thursday 9 June, the 41-year-old reality star was on her plane to her Sports Illustrated photoshoot, as Davidson sent her one of her favourite snacks, Dibs bite sized ice cream, for her trip.From there, she went on to discuss the timeline of her relationship, in an on-camera interview, noting how Davidson told her that she was going to become “obsessed” with him in a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Justin Bieber experiencing ‘full paralysis’ on right side of face, due to virus

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Only Fools And Horses#Copyright Infringement#Shazam Productions
The Independent

Johnny Depp: Actor’s popularity drops after winning Amber Heard trial, new data says

Johnny Depp’s popularity has fallen among US adults, following his legal victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in a high-profile defamation trial. Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m (£80m) counterclaim.After six weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation, on 1 June, the jury sided in favour of Depp, finding Heard liable for defamation.While the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s overwhelming popularity on social media amid and after the trial painted a picture of rising favorability for Depp, the data tells a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
The Independent

Voices: Britney Spears’ wedding experience is every bride’s worst nightmare

Imagine yourself as Britney Spears, for a moment. Indulge me. Picture the scene: you’re about to get married to the person you love. It’s your third time lucky – your first marriage to a childhood friend, some 18 years ago, lasted only 55 hours (an arguable flash in the pan romance). Your second marriage, which lasted two years, resulted in two children – now 14 and 15. Not something you’re likely to forget, thanks to the legacy of love of becoming a mother. Yet still not your “happy ever after”. Not really. And then you meet husband number three,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Christopher Eccleston says white, straight men are ‘quite rightly’ the ‘new pariah’ in entertainment industry

Christopher Eccleston has said that straight white men are “quite rightly” seeing acting opportunities “shrink” nowadays.The Doctor Who star recently appeared in the Channel 4 series Close To Me and stars opposite Lenny Henry in My Name is Leon, a one-off BBC drama about a nine-year-old mixed-race child living within the care system in the Eighties.But appearing on 5Live on Thursday (9 June), Eccleston told Nihal Arthanayake that he was struggling with his career.“Quite rightly, I’m a dinosaur now,” the 58-year-old said. “I’m white, I’m middle-aged, I’m male and I’m straight. We are the new pariah in the industry.“We’re...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Independent

Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to virus

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus.Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. “So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he explained.Sign up to email alerts here
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Zahawi praises university ties with Europe as he meets Portugal’s president

Nadhim Zahawi has praised the UK’s strong ties with Europe in higher education as he met the president of Portugal.The Education Secretary visited Imperial College London alongside the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the country’s prime minister, Antonio Costa.During the visit, they explored the university’s data observatory, where they saw images of the Mars Rover, science laboratories and Imperial’s ocean wave basin – where different waves are simulated as part of research into renewable energy.Mr Zahawi thanked the president for the visit, adding: “For those of you that don’t know, I am also a fan of Manchester...
EUROPE
HollywoodLife

Prince Charles Reportedly Convinced Queen Elizabeth To Attend Jubilee Amid Health Struggles

Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee honoring her record breaking 70 year reign was surely a series of events to remember. Perhaps one of the most touching moments was when the 96-year-old monarch greeted a large crowd from the Buckingham Palace on June 5. During the visit, she wore a bright green coat and hat, white gloves, and a layered pearl necklace.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Peta announces the 2022 Vegan Homeware Awards winners

Thankfully, our shopping habits are becoming leaner, greener, and far more considered than ever before. It feels somehow retro and out of touch to shop quite so consistently and with such abandon as we used to. Homeware brands themselves are urging us to buy once and well, rather than peddling “newness” and trapping us into this tacit loyalty with built-in obsolescence. We are also becoming far more discerning about the provenance of our purchases and the materials they comprise. Living in blissful ignorance about the animal cruelty and exploitation that goes into some of our most commonly used materials has...
The Independent

Camilla to appear in first episode of Gyles Brandreth’s new Commonwealth podcast

The Duchess of Cornwall and Dame Joanna Lumley will appear in the first episode of a new Commonwealth-themed podcast.The Commonwealth Poetry Podcast, hosted by award-winning podcaster Gyles Brandreth and his daughter Aphra, will be released fortnightly in 54 half-hour episodes over the next two years, starting on Sunday.With different guests in each episode, the podcast will explore the poetry, heritage and people of each of the 54 countries of the Commonwealth.Brandreth told PA that having Camilla star in the first episode was “an absolute treat”.He said: “Curiously, even though I’m a seasoned podcaster and broadcaster, I was still a little...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: First Abba, then the Queen – this is why we’re so fascinated with the concept of the hologram

Among all the national pomp and ceremony that glittered like gold during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations last weekend, the virtual hologram of a 25-year-old majesty waving at the cheering crowds was perhaps the pageant’s most spectacular, and certainly its most innovative. The computerised image, captured from archival footage of the monarch filmed during her 1953 coronation, gave the convincing impression that the Queen was seated not at home, but inside the famous Gold State Coach used by the royal family at the coronation of every British monarch since George IV. This time, however, it was the trickery of a...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Pete Doherty says he hasn’t read his own memoir and was ‘completely shocked’ to discover it was written in the first person

Pete Doherty has admitted he cannot bring himself to read his own memoir.The former Libertines frontman’s new book, A Likely Lad, was written by autobiography writer Simon Spence after extensive interviews with Doherty.A Likely Lad looks back on the highs and lows of Doherty’s tempestuous career. It covers his time in The Libertines, drugs, prison, debauched parties and more.In a new interview, Doherty has revealed he has not actually read the book.“It’s too weird reading it because it’s in the first person,” he told The Guardian.When asked if he had expected the book to be written in the first...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

691K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy