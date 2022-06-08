ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The 2022 Downtown Country Market

Cover picture for the articleThe Downtown Country Market season kicks off this Thursday, June 9, on Main Street between Court and Church Streets. This highly cornerstone market is one of downtown’s ongoing great success stories, which helps to...

buffalorising.com

Done Deal: West Village Properties Sold

The company behind a number of West Village property rehabs purchased four additional properties yesterday. Rand & Jones Enterprises purchased historic buildings at 42 and 44 Trinity Place and a vacant lot at 161 W. Tupper yesterday for $550,000. It also purchased the Sammy’s Auto Repair building at 149 W. Tupper for $325,000. Sal Buscarino was the seller of all of them.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

List of street closings for the Allentown Art Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department on Friday reminded Buffalo residents that multiple streets will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 and running through 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, for the 65th Annual Allentown Art Festival. Here’s a list of closures:  Delaware Avenue – between […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Traffic Calming Plan Proposed for Gate Circle

Gates Circle has been plagued by problems for as long as anyone can recall. It seems as if every time it has been restored, some car comes crashing into it. Not only is Gates Circle a magnet for poor drivers, it’s also not very conducive to visitors, who must play Frogger before entering.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Canal Fest parade cancelled this year

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — With so many festivals and events returning this summer after a hiatus caused by the pandemic one northtowns favorite is returning minus its community parade. Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is enjoyed by thousands of people each year and the annual parade through the Twin Cities...
TONAWANDA, NY
Lifestyle
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Poorest Neighborhoods In Buffalo

More data from the 2020 US Census has been recently released and while Buffalo has made some economic improvements overall, it still ranks among one of the poorest cities in the United States of America. That poverty in the Buffalo area isn't spread evenly throughout our region. In some cases,...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Enjoy a drink and customize a candle at new business in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Paint and sips have become a popular pastime for a night out, but have you ever heard of a sip and melt?. In Niagara Falls, the new business It All Makes Scents gives guests the chance to enjoy a drink and customize a candle. And although some parties can include drinks, it's really an event that's fun for the whole family.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Village of Depew building new all-inclusive playground

DEPEW, N.Y. — A new all-inclusive playground is coming soon to the Village of Depew!. The village posted on its official Facebook page on Wednesday saying in part, "The weather is finally cooperating and our contractor is installing the safety surface on the new all-inclusive playground at West Dawson between Columbia and Olmstead."
DEPEW, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Driveways Blocked Off For Eight Days In Buffalo, New York

One neighborhood in Buffalo won’t be able to use their own driveway for over a week. Notices were sent to the affected homes in Western New York, and one was received by Marilla resident, Mindy Fuller Hoeh. She shared the notice on the Facebook group, Voices of Marilla. It...
buffalorising.com

Project Best Life | Camps for Kids to have a happy, healthy, and creative Summer!

Summer is finally upon us! While we look forward to the coming warmer months with excitement and anticipation, for many parents this time can also cause a slew of overwhelming feelings as they prepare for the busy summer ahead. Not to fear – Buffalo and the surrounding area is full of activities that will keep your children having fun, making friends and learning new things in the process.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Top Places To Live List Includes Buffalo, New York

It looks like wings, a winning football team, and lots of local arts have helped Buffalo become a great place to live. US News and World Report recently released their list of the 150 best places to live in America in 2022. There were several factors that combined to get the final ranking and Buffalo made the Top 75 coming in at #70 on the list.
BUFFALO, NY
US News and World Report

Dozens of Malnourished Rabbits Abandoned in Upstate NY Home

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A woman evicted from a house in upstate New York left her landlord a parting gift: nearly 60 malnourished rabbits hopping from room to room and in the basement. The woman now faces six misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty charges, according to the Niagara...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County: Façade program will have big impact in Niagara Falls, Town of Niagara

The Niagara County façade program (NCFP) will have a significant impact in helping small businesses in Niagara Falls and the Town of Niagara, according to the four county legislators who represent the area. Legislators Chris Robins, Mark Grozio, Jeffrey Elder and Chris Voccio said 43 projects were approved by the county in the two municipalities, representing close to $1.2 million in investment. The legislature has allocated $5.2 million to the program, and more than 200 applications countywide have been approved by the county’s Center for Economic Development.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

