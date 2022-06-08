The 2022 Downtown Country Market

The Niagara County façade program (NCFP) will have a significant impact in helping small businesses in Niagara Falls and the Town of Niagara, according to the four county legislators who represent the area. Legislators Chris Robins, Mark Grozio, Jeffrey Elder and Chris Voccio said 43 projects were approved by the county in the two municipalities, representing close to $1.2 million in investment. The legislature has allocated $5.2 million to the program, and more than 200 applications countywide have been approved by the county’s Center for Economic Development.
