The complainant called the sheriff’s office to report an abandoned car in his driveway. After a 48-hour wait the vehicle was towed. Malary A. Fry was at the intersection of Parrot St. Extension and Columbus Rd. when she failed to yield to Ann L. Gorsuch who was traveling northeast on Columbus Rd. Fry struck Gorsuch as she was attempting to make a left-hand turn. Fry was cited for failure to yield when making a left hand turn.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO