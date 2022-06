PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of grocery workers in Oregon and SW Washington have not been paid the raises they’re owed under their newly ratified union contract. Roughly 9,500 employees of Safeway and Albertson’s are impacted by the delay in implementation, which the company blames on a technological glitch. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, which represents the workers, has filed a class-action grievance against the company, demanding the wage increases be put into place immediately.

