ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Eads: Preserving space now for future parks

By CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Denton County’s population continues to grow, preserving space for parks and open spaces becomes more important for many reasons – health, quality of life, economic and environmental well-being. When Denton County was established in 1846 amid the Eastern Cross Timbers and the Blackland Prairie to the...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village City Update — June 2022

I recently made a social media post that “a new normal” has begun in our house. Yes, it was on Mother’s Day and I was honoring my wife Gretchen and the fact that without her support I would not be writing my first article as Mayor of Highland Village. Actually, it is rather surreal. I know while growing up in Highland Village and attending Marcus High School I did not see myself one day serving as mayor. When Gretchen and I got married and we began thinking of where we wanted to live and raise our family, Highland Village was the place we wanted to be. Since moving back, we have had the privilege of raising our family here and making so many friends. It is because of the support, confidence and hard work of these friends and so many other Highland Village residents that I am afforded the privilege to serve as Mayor of Highland Village for the next two years. I am humbled, grateful, and honored. I have so much excitement moving into this new journey and I promise to work tirelessly every day to live up to the trust that has been invested in me.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Developers provide update on Plano's Collin Creek redevelopment

Construction for the new Collin Creek development is continuing in Plano. On Friday, the development's project manager, Centurion American Vice President Rob Romo, told the Plano Star Courier that the underground garage at the former site of Collin Creek Mall has been excavated, with construction workers currently pouring concrete piers.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Flower Mound car dealership to begin selling boats after Town Council approval

One of Flower Mound’s only car dealerships was approved to sell boats at a Monday Town Council meeting. Bosco Auto Group, located at 1401 Justin Road had been previously cited for noncompliance with the town’s code of ordinances regarding what type of vehicles were allowed on the property and what storage was allowed on the lot. After the infractions had been taken care of, Paul Bosco applied to begin selling boats on his property.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Denton County, TX
Denton County, TX
Government
The Cross Timbers Gazette

News from Double Oak Town Hall — June 2022

Congratulations to all of our Double Oak graduates! We are very proud of you and your accomplishments. Congratulations to Patrick Johnson, Jean Hillyer, and Connie Schoenrade, who were sworn in at the May 16 Town Council meeting to serve two-year terms. A heartfelt thanks to outgoing council members Anita Nelson, Joe Dent, and Billie Garrett for their many years of selfless service to Double Oak.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Community meeting to discuss bringing Boys & Girls Club to Denton County

Denton County residents are invited to attend a community meeting next week regarding bringing the Boys & Girls Club back to Denton County. Denton County is the country’s largest county without a Boys & Girls Club. It had a small one, based in Lake Dallas, that was shut down in 2019. In February, the Denton County Commissioners Court members expressed their support in bringing the organization back to Denton County, under the umbrella of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County. No timeline has been set for the expansion, but planning is underway.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
The Cross Timbers Gazette

New COVID-19 cases continue gradual rise in Denton County

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported a slow and steady rise in new COVID-19 cases. Denton County remains at a low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points, but those figures are higher now than they were on May 6. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 a month ago, but it has been continually rising since then and is now 115. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 1.5, which is down from last week’s 2.3 but still up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients held steady since last week at 1.7%, up from 0.8% on May 6.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Flood Control#Water Resources#Urban Construction#The Eastern Cross Timbers#The Blackland Prairie
rejournals.com

American Landmark expands presence in Texas

American Landmark Apartments has acquired Broadway Chapter Apartments, a 242-unit apartment community located in the Near Southside submarket of Fort Worth. Built in 2021 and located at 401 Hemphill Street, Broadway Chapter offers studios, lofts and one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging from 547 to 1,195 square feet. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets with custom shelving, oversized windows, a keyless fob entry system, private balconies and 20-foot ceilings in lofts. This work-friendly community also provides a wide range of amenities, including a resident lounge with a coffee bar, library, Zoom room, fitness center with pelotons, infinity-edge pool with in-pool loungers, sun deck and fire pit.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Robson Ranch Rambler — June 2022

The month of June brings beautiful bouquets, delicious fruits and vegetables, and an urge to get out there and enjoy the sunshine. We have all that here at Robson Ranch. And much of it is available to the public as well. In 2001, Robson Ranch Texas opened and became the first Texas active adult retirement community within the Robson Resort Communities. It has grown to over 2,500 homes and like the planned communities that are sprouting up around us, Robson Ranch continues to grow as fast as access to building materials will allow.
DENTON, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial to expand Dallas highway for €119m

Spain’s Ferrovial, through its US subsidiary Webber, has won a €119m contract to widen a 15km section of the Dallas North Tollway from three to four lanes in each direction. Webber’s scope of work includes altering 22 bridges and upgrading overpasses, lighting, signage and building new on and...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — June 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! I want to begin by congratulating the two newly-elected members of Flower Mound Town Council, Adam Schiestel and Brian Taylor. Adam was appointed to Place 1 in 2021, and his election win means he will remain in that position for the next three years. Brian Taylor was elected to Place 3, which was left vacant by Ben Bumgarner, and will also serve three years in that position. Congratulations to you both! I look forward to working with you. I also want to thank Ben Bumgarner for his three years on Town Council and for all his work serving the residents of Flower Mound. Best of luck in your future endeavors!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Northlake Notes — June 2022

Roads are the lifeblood of communities and a key responsibility of every level of government to design, construct and maintain. Doing so in a timely fashion and at a level of construction quality that delivers lasting value in terms of cost and safety is a challenge in any community, but much more so in areas that are changing rapidly.
NORTHLAKE, TX
flyfishings.art

Lewisville Lake Fishing Restrictions

Lewisville Lake Fishing Restrictions. Limits for sand bass on lake lewisville are 25 per person per day. Surrounded by 9,000 protected acres of nature, lewisville lake spans 29,000 acres and has 233 miles of shoreline. In june 2005 kevin van dam, fishing in a bass elite tournament, caught what was...
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy