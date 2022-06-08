ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley County, SD

Rathbun, Heller reelected to Stanley County offices

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanley County voters have re-elected Brad Rathbun as Sheriff. He received...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Harrisburg school shooter case reopened

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rape trial in Hughes County for Mason Buhl has been pushed back until October. If you recall, Buhl is the man who was sentenced in the Harrisburg School Shooting back in 2015. He never served prison time but was given a 25-year suspended...
HARRISBURG, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanley County, SD
Government
County
Stanley County, SD
newscenter1.tv

South Dakota National Guard, Ellsworth AFB come together for 1972 flood anniversary

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The evening of the 1972 Flood, National Guard officials had called an emergency meeting and before it was even over, the decision had been made. “People were pulling into the camp, requesting all kinds of things.” Retired National Guardsman Duke Doering said. “And so, more guardsmen were going to be needed, they could see that. So they got on tv and the radio stations and called all National Guard back to Camp Rapid.”
MILITARY
KELOLAND TV

Local insurrectionist suspects; Buhl’s case reopened; 1972 flood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The rape trial in Hughes County for Mason Buhl has been pushed back until October. If you remember, Buhl was the teenager who was sentenced in the Harrisburg School Shooting back in 2015. He never served prison time, but was given a 25 year suspended sentence.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Regional jails panel will travel to three S.D. cities

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota legislators studying regional jails will visit Aberdeen, Sioux Falls and Vermillion later this year. Those choices will give the committee a chance to see Brown County’s proposal for a combined facility that would also help the South Dakota Department of Corrections relieve overcrowding at the state women’s prison in Pierre.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
drgnews.com

Hour-long stand-off in Pierre yesterday ends peacefully

Charges may be pending against an individual who held Pierre Police officers at bay for about an hour yesterday (June 8, 2022). Captain Bryan Walz says officers responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of South Jefferson where a person had called for assistance with an unknown problem. When officers arrived, they were met by a person exiting the residence. The person reported another individual was inside the home, armed with a gun.
PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Politics Local#Election Local
drgnews.com

Third medical marijuana license approved by Fort Pierre City Council

The Fort Pierre City Council has approved an application for the town’s third medical marijuana dispensary license. Grassroots Home, Health and Wealth owner Vicki Warne says it’s been quite a process to get to this point. Warne says with rules still developing in South Dakota– and nationwide– things...
FORT PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hour-long standoff in Pierre ends peacefully

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group) — Charges may be pending against an individual who held Pierre Police officers at bay for about an hour on Wednesday, June 8. Captain Bryan Walz says officers responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of South Jefferson where a person had called 911 for assistance with an unknown problem. When officers arrived, they were met by a person exiting the residence. The person reported another individual was inside the home, armed with a gun.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fort Thompson man indicted by federal grand jury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Fort Thompson man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number. According to court documents, on May 28, 2021, Roland Hawk, Jr., 20, allegedly assaulted a victim...
FORT THOMPSON, SD
iheart.com

South Dakota man arrested in Nebraska following argument, shooting

(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
RUSHVILLE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kotatv.com

Concerns raised over future meat packing plant

Firefighters gather in Pierre to attend the annual "South Dakota Fire School" The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. An act of kindness puts one family in the heart of the 72 Rapid City Flood. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. Voters in Meade County elected a...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Human-caused fire; dumped carp; Volga graffiti

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set. Authorities in Brookings County are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Rapid City man sentenced for Involuntary Manslaughter

A federal court judge has determined the punishment for a Rapid City convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter. Joshua Walking Eagle, age 32, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, $7,215.50 in restitution, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
RAPID CITY, SD
drgnews.com

Passenger numbers keep climbing at Pierre Regional Airport

Nearly 1500 people flew out of the Pierre Regional Airport last month (May 2022). City commissioner Jamie Huizenga says so far total numbers are are well ahead of last year. Huizenga says Denver Air Connection is being a good partner with the city. As an Essential Air Service airport, if...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Frost Leads Pierre Swim Team At Watertown Spring Event

WATERTOWN – Pierre Swim Team swimmers continued their summer schedule in the first weekend of June with the Too Cool for the Outdoor Pool Event. 10 PST swimmers will compete this weekend in Brookings at the Brookings Swim Club Summer Invitational. Pierre Swim Team Results – Too Cool for...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Teen activists fight for LGBTQ equality in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Being a teenager comes with all sorts of challenges and new responsibilities from schoolwork, sports and extracurriculars, to navigating high school. But for LGBTQ youth in South Dakota, the pressures and stresses of life include fighting for their right to exist and live equal to their peers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy