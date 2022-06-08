Woman Raging Stepmom's Gifting Son More Inheritance Slammed: 'Birth Right'
Legally, "if you want your stepchildren to inherit from you, you must specifically name them as...www.newsweek.com
This is TOO much as I couldn't finish reading it. She needs to suck it up and work to get her own home and whatever her parents give her is a bonus. It's their money to do what they want to with it.
Your mother and father divorced 40years ago. He remarried, created a new family that lasted for decades. No you inherited what your father left you. Move on.
After my mom died and my dad remarried, both sided having 3 kids prior, we successfully joined as a family after years of work. My step mom died and set up her kids with an inheritance, and not 1 penny to me and my siblings. It was her right, my father was hurt because he had no clue she did that, but me an my siblings NEVER once complained as we are all grown with our own families. My point is nothing is owed to you. You want it, you have to go out and get it.
