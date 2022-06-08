K-State football adds Georgia Southern to 2027 slate

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman claps for players during senior day recognition before the team’s game against Baylor on Nov. 20. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State football will play Georgia Southern in 2027.

The Wildcats and Eagles will clash at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027, in the first football meeting between the two schools.

Georgia Southern won six Football Championship Subdivision national championships before moving to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2014.

The Eagles then won nine games and the Sun Belt Conference championship during their first year as an FBS program.

They are 53-47 since moving up to college football’s top subdivision, and will be led this year by former Southern California head coach Clay Helton, who took the Georgia Southern job Nov. 2, 2021.

The Wildcats last played a Sun Belt Conference team on Sept. 12, 2020, when they fell at home 35-31 to Arkansas State to open the year.

Georgia Southern is K-State’s second non-conference opponent lined up for the 2027 season. The Wildcats are scheduled to play at former Big 12 foe Colorado on Sept. 18, 2027.

K-State opens the 2021 football season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 3 before hosting Missouri on Sept. 10 and Tulane on Sept. 17.