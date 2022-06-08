ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

K-State football adds Georgia Southern to 2027 slate

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7BUW_0g4KUDCj00
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman claps for players during senior day recognition before the team’s game against Baylor on Nov. 20. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State football will play Georgia Southern in 2027.

The Wildcats and Eagles will clash at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027, in the first football meeting between the two schools.

Georgia Southern won six Football Championship Subdivision national championships before moving to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2014.

The Eagles then won nine games and the Sun Belt Conference championship during their first year as an FBS program.

They are 53-47 since moving up to college football’s top subdivision, and will be led this year by former Southern California head coach Clay Helton, who took the Georgia Southern job Nov. 2, 2021.

The Wildcats last played a Sun Belt Conference team on Sept. 12, 2020, when they fell at home 35-31 to Arkansas State to open the year.

Georgia Southern is K-State’s second non-conference opponent lined up for the 2027 season. The Wildcats are scheduled to play at former Big 12 foe Colorado on Sept. 18, 2027.

K-State opens the 2021 football season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 3 before hosting Missouri on Sept. 10 and Tulane on Sept. 17.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Football
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Statesboro, GA
Football
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Colorado State
Local
Georgia Sports
Statesboro, GA
Sports
State
South Dakota State
City
Home, KS
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Bill Snyder
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
863
Followers
165
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy