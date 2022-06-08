ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife Paranoid Mom-in-Law Caught Her 'Secretly' Drinking Gin Sparks Debate

By Denise Primbet
 3 days ago
"You're an adult, you're allowed to have a gin in your own house," one user...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 22

JoAnne Boren
3d ago

I’m sorry, but why would it be anyones business if you had a drink? It’s a free country, do what you want! No one has the right to tell you what you can and cannot do!

Reply
7
Larry Selvage
3d ago

you are old enough to drink whatever you want who cares what the mil says or does it's none of her business neither is it your husband business

Reply(1)
5
She-babe
2d ago

I don't get this....why is the DIL even worried about what MIL is thinking? Drink what you will and if MIL confronts you, I wouldn't give her the time of day or an explanation. What I would give her is a smirk, a shrug, and a wink 😉

Reply
3
#Gin#The Op Lrb
