ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fly-tipper who dumped 51 tonnes of tyres jailed

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqlNh_0g4KU1hG00

A fly-tipper who dumped 51 tonnes of tyres on waste ground has been jailed for 11 months.

Declan Clarke, 30, from Dumbarton , collected the tyres from places such as garages for a fee and then dumped them in car parks and empty land around Glasgow .

Prosecutors said the vast majority of the tyres were dumped at Dalsetter Crescent in Drumchapel and were consumed in a fire on July 24, 2020. It caused so much smoke it disrupted flights at Glasgow Airport.

Two days later, the remnants were cleared by Glasgow City Council workers. They found the debris consisted of 51 tonnes of tyres and 17 tonnes of household waste.

Declan Clarke’s deliberate and criminal action showed a lack of consideration for the environment

Fiona Caldwell, Crown Office

Around 500 tyres were dumped at Gartloch Farm, near Gartcosh to the east of Glasgow, between October 8 and 22, 2020 while more tyres were deposited there on November 13 the same year.

Clarke pleaded guilty to depositing controlled waste, namely used tyres, on or in land otherwise than in accordance with a waste management licence, in breach of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, at a previous court hearing in April.

He was sentenced to 11 months behind bars when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court for sentencing on Wednesday, the Crown Office said.

Speaking after Clarke was sentenced, Fiona Caldwell, procurator fiscal for wildlife and environmental crime, said: “Fly-tipping causes the public real and legitimate concern. It is criminal behaviour which creates an eyesore and is costly to clear up and one that the local council must often carry.

“Declan Clarke’s deliberate and criminal action showed a lack of consideration for the environment and undermines legitimate waste management companies.

“There is no excuse for illegal dumping of waste and those who choose to engage in it will be brought to account for their actions.”

Prosecutors said that between June and August 2020, a large number of tyres were fly-tipped in the Drumchapel area.

As well as those dumped at Dalsetter Crescent, tyres were left at Drummore Road, Glenkirk Drive and at the Donald Dewar Centre.

Gartloch Farm has frequently been used as a dumping ground by fly-tippers and as a result wildlife cameras have been installed on the land.

These cameras captured Clarke, using a number of different hire vans, dumping tyres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cl0B2_0g4KU1hG00

On November 20, 2020 police executed a search warrant at Clarke’s home and found him hiding under a bed.

During the search a key for another hire van was discovered and the vehicle, parked outside his flat, was found to be full of tyres.

A mobile phone was also seized which was found to contain messages between Clarke and proprietors of vehicle garages and tyre fitters in which the collection of tyres was discussed.

From the messages it appeared that Clarke was charging £1-£2 per tyre and in one message dated November 18, 2020 he stated: “It’s getting a bit hot to get rid of them.”

Clarke was not connected to the fire.

Prosecutors said the cost of cleaning up Dalsetter Crescent was £7,245.16, while the estimated cost of cleaning up Gartloch Farm is £120,000 and a further £2,800 to dispose of the remaining tyres.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Firm guilty of manslaughter after yard workers drowned in pig feed

A food waste recycling company has been found guilty of corporate manslaughter after two employees drowned in a tanker of semi-liquid pig feed. Nathan Walker, 19, and Gavin Rawson, 35, died in December 2016 at Greenfeeds Limited in Normanton, Leicestershire. The firm's managing directors - Gillian and Ian Leivers -...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stanton Harcourt man who groomed eight-year-olds on TikTok jailed

A man who groomed two eight-year-old girls through TikTok has been jailed for four years. Robert Moor admitted inciting the unrelated girls to engage in sexual activity online between October and December 2021. A police officer said content found on Moor's devices were the worst she has come across in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Lis: Pair jailed for Caerphilly dog attack death

A man and a woman have been jailed after a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog near where he lived. Jack Lis died following the attack at a house in Caerphilly on 8 November 2021. Brandon Hayden, 19, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Dumping#Tyres#Tonnes#Sentencing#Glasgow City Council#Gartloch Farm#Gartcosh#Glasgow Sheriff Court#The Crown Office
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Rape suspect, 32, is paraded by police with bag over his head after being accused of attacking Brit woman, 42, in front of her husband after 'offering her a massage' while on holiday in Goa

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in Goa has been paraded in public with his hands cuffed and a bag over his head. The man was arrested after a 42-year-old woman, who remains unidentified, lodged a complaint at the Pernem police station on Monday about the alleged incident on June 2.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three men accused of gang raping women on moving train in Pakistan

Three men are accused of gang-raping a young woman on a moving train in Pakistan, sparking fury in the country.Faisal Shahkar, the police chief of the railways, said the incident took place after a ticket inspector persuaded the 25-year-old to go to an unoccupied part of the train last week.Mr Shahkar said police had arrested two suspects on Monday, while a third individual was found on Tuesday.The woman, who is a mother of two children, was said to be on a train making its way to Karachi, the country’s largest city, from Multan in east central Pakistan.She was making her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

691K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy