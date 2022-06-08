ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

'The time to stop killing us is now': Wilks' family responds to indictment of Crestview officers

By Tom McLaughlin, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago

CRESTVIEW — Attorneys representing the family of Calvin Wilks said the indictment of three Crestview police officers who were on the scene of a violent Oct. 14, 2021, encounter that resulted in his death confirmed their distrust of details of the incident originally disseminated by authorities.

"We never accepted their narrative, we clearly believed in our hearts they had murdered Mr. Wilks. We all pretty much had the same deep conviction in our spirits that they killed him," attorney Frank Allen said during a video news conference held Tuesday evening. "He didn't die the way they said he did."

The indictment, handed down by a grand jury impaneled in Fort Walton Beach, states the men "did by act, procurement, or culpable negligence, kill Calvin Wilks Jr."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Q3xX_0g4KTts600

More on the indictment: 3 Crestview cops indicted for manslaughter in stun gun death. NAACP, Wilks family are 'pleased'

Questions raised: Four Crestview cops on administrative duty after man dies during struggle; NAACP raising questions

Initial reporting: Man dies after being tased by Crestview police during welfare check; NAACP seeks 'fairness'

Wilks, 39, is Black. Brandon Hardaway, 38, William Johns, 49 and Evan Reynolds, 43, who were each indicted Monday on a single count of manslaughter, are white. The Okaloosa County branch of the NAACP has been questioning the manner of Wilks' death since shortly after it occurred.

Wilks died at North Okaloosa Medical Center a day after police, responding to an early morning welfare check, encountered him at the 300 Hospital Drive residence he shared with his fiancée. A Medical Examiner's report described the death as a homicide, which indicates a violent death while not implying criminal intent.

Following Wilks' death, the Crestview Police Department issued a release stating officers had watched the victim turn from initially calm to "highly agitated." It said he became erratic and aggressive enough that a stun gun was used to subdue him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Up4yb_0g4KTts600

Wilks' family and attorneys described a much different scenario. Rawsi Williams, an attorney representing the family, said Tuesday that though she had not herself seen body camera footage of police entering Wilks' home on the night of the incident, family members had viewed the video.

One of Wilks' sisters had previously described the footage as "extremely painful to watch."

“It was extremely painful to watch 45 minutes of body cam footage and witness those who had a duty to protect and serve our brother handle him with extreme anger,” Camilla Akins told the Northwest Florida Daily News in November.

Bernice McTear, Calvin Wilks' mother, spoke on behalf of the family Tuesday evening.

"They indicted them, but I want to see them punished for how they killed my baby. They trussed him up like some animal and tortured him to death," an obviously distraught McTear said. "They killed my baby and now I can't see him anymore. I can't sleep at night."

The Crestview Police Department had informed the Daily News shortly after Wilks' death that body camera footage of the scene at 300 Hospital Drive would not be made available until an investigation of the case was complete. The agency did not immediately respond Tuesday to a renewed request for that footage.

The State Attorney's Office declined to provide reports or body camera footage in its possession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWdiN_0g4KTts600

"Any reports presented to the grand jury are exempt from public record, that would include any bodycam footage taken at the scene," the agency said in an emailed response to an inquiry.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the death of Wilks. That agency had not responded as of Wednesday morning to a request for investigation reports and body camera footage obtained during the course of its inquiry.

Call for answers: Family, NAACP accuses Crestview police of using 'excessive force' on man who died after tasing Williams said she'd organized Tuesday's Zoom meeting to celebrate the "joyous occasion" of the indictments of the three officers, but made it clear her ultimate goal in the case was to see that convictions were secured.

"We are here on this very hallowed night to celebrate the grand jury decision to indict three police officers who unlawfully and unrightfully killed Calvin Wilks Jr.," said Williams, who is Black. "This was the first step. We're also looking for a conviction because the time to stop killing us is now."

The men have been suspended from duty, but Allen called Tuesday evening for their termination.

On Tuesday, Greg Anchors, the chief assistant state attorney for Okaloosa County, confirmed it was the actions of officers as they were seeking entry into Wilks' home that prompted prosecutors to present the cases of four Crestview police officials to a grand jury.

"The state had concerns about the right of entry to the premises as well as the degree of force that was used," Anchors said. "Those were the concerns that our investigation initially revolved around."

The grand jury looked at evidence brought to it regarding not only the roles of Hardaway, Johns and Reynolds in the incident that led to the death of Wilks', but also the role of Sgt. Michael Ledman, who would have been the highest ranking officer on the scene at Wilks' home, Anchors said. Jurors issued a no true bill in the case of Ledman, Anchors said.

Hardaway, Johns and Reynolds turned themselves in to authorities after warrants were issued for their arrests Monday and were each released on a $10,000 signature bond.

Reynolds, who has retained defense counsel, has waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty to the manslaughter charge. Hardaway and Johns are scheduled to appear in  court July 7 to enter pleas of their own.

A pre-trial conference for all three men has tentatively been scheduled for Aug. 22 with Circuit Court Judge Terrance Ketchel presiding.

At the Tuesday evening meeting, Williams and Allen praised the tenaciousness of the Okaloosa NAACP in calling for action to be taken in the Wilks case. Lewis Jennings, president of the county branch, repeated a comment he'd made at a press conference held earlier in the day.

"We are pleased the critical first step in holding these officers accountable has been accomplished," Jennings said. "We remain hopeful justice will be served."

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: 'The time to stop killing us is now': Wilks' family responds to indictment of Crestview officers

Comments / 0

WEAR

Two members of Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office charged with elderly exploitation

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office have been arrested for elderly exploitation, the sheriff's office announced Friday. Deputy Carl Scheel III and Civilian Clerk Alicia Scheel -- husband and wife -- were arrested Friday and charged with one felony count of exploitation of the elderly for more than $10K but less than $50K. The alleged crimes took place between Feb. 6 and June 8, according to the report.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Crestview police officers indicted for manslaughter

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Grand Jury has indicted three Crestview Police Officers for manslaughter, the Office of the State Attorney has announced. The Grand Jury found probable cause to indict Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds for the crime of manslaughter, according to the State Attorney’s Office said.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man shot, 17-year-old arrested

UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Mobile Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting that happened at Moot Drive. Investigators learned that a vehicle pulled up to the man’s home. The man was shot while standing in his front yard. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest by a 17-year-old juvenile […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

13-year-old calls Mobile elementary school, makes threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center after calling an elementary school and making a threat, according to Mobile Police Department officials. The administration at Fonde Elementary School contacted police after receiving a threat over the phone on Thursday, June 9. When police arrived, they found out that a male […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Former MPD officer attempts suicide by cop

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police on Friday, June 10,2022 at approximately 12:00 a.m. Mobile Police Corporal Raymond Grissett was driving home in his department issued vehicle traveling north bound on Highway 43 near John Johnston Road in Mcintosh Alabama. He observed a male subject, later identified as Robert Harris, in the roadway and attempted to change lanes when the subject intentionally struck his vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
