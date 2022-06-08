ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Wasserman Schultz endorses Charlie Crist for governor

By Anthony Man, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Charlie Crist walk in the Pride Fort Lauderdale parade along State Road A1A on Fort Lauderdale Beach on Nov. 20, 2021. Wasserman Schultz is endorsing Crist for the 2022 Democratic nomination for governor. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the senior House Democrat from Florida and a former national party chairwoman, is endorsing Charlie Crist for governor.

“I’ve known Charlie for more than 25 years, and since our time in the state Legislature I’ve known him to be a principled leader who’s willing to make the tough decisions and always put what’s best for the people of Florida over politics,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement distributed Wednesday by the Crist campaign.

Crist is currently a Democratic member of Congress from St. Petersburg, and has been elected statewide several times — when he was a Republican.

The other candidate in the Democratic primary for governor, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, has been stepping up her criticism recently of Crist as someone whose doesn’t hold principled positions. “I am true to who I am, to what I believe in. I don’t say things or take positions because I want to win an election. I take positions and am supportive of issues because I want to make a difference,” Fried said Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale .

Wasserman Schultz, who represents parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, rarely gets involved in hotly contested primaries.

“Faced with the possibility of another four years under Gov. DeSantis’ divisive, mean-spirited rule,” Wasserman Schultz said, “Charlie is clearly the leader this moment calls for to unite Floridians and defeat Ron DeSantis.”

Anthony Man can be reached at aman@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @ browardpolitics

RittSea
2d ago

What a sweet picture of the two of them virtue signaling for everyone. Reminds me of Pelosi and Schumer kneeling in African garb for the cameras. 🤮

Jerry Mathis
2d ago

Endorsements from the criminal element now. Way to go Charlie Flip-Flop. Fauchi's brother from another mother.

Linda Calore Schweitzer
3d ago

yeh, good luck w that!we are not voting for a new governor..voting and happy w the one we have!

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Visibility, acceptance, influence have soared in 40 years since Broward activists founded Dolphin Democrats LGBTQ political club

In the 40 years since local activists founded the Dolphin Democrats, the visibility, acceptance and influence of the LGBTQ community in Broward has soared. The group has become so influential that its political influence is now coveted by straight politicians, and the Dolphins were instrumental in bringing about many of the changes the community is celebrating during Pride month. While lauding ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida's members of Congress react to Jan. 6 committee's Capitol riot hearing

MIAMI – CBS4 thought it was important to get South Florida's representatives and senators on the record reacting to what was revealed in the first January 6th public hearing.We started the process on Tuesday to ensure we heard from our leaders on Capitol Hill Thursday night. Some opted to issue a statement before the hearings began, others are waiting until Thursday night's hearing concludes, and some chose not to offer a comment.Reps. Ted Deutch and Debbie Wasserman Schultz said they would comment following Thursday night's hearing, but we have yet to receive their statements.Sen. Marco Rubio's team did not acknowledge...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Candidate for Florida governor denounces ‘traitors’ who rioted at Capitol on Jan. 6

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried forcefully denounced the participants in the violent Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the U.S. Capitol, calling them “seditious traitors” who surrendered the right to be called “fellow countrymen.” Fried’s comments came in a news release issued by her campaign Friday morning, a day after the congressional Jan. 6 Committee began its nationally televised ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

South Florida Republican leaders react to Radio Mambí sale

South Florida’s Republican leaders are saying they fear a source of conservative voices could be lost with the impending sale of Radio Mambí. “We have to make sure that there are always voices. That there is the opportunity always exists for voices that have a contrary point of view and a belief in conservativism,” said Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Special session on gun issues rejected by Republican majority in Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE -- Democratic lawmakers fell well short Friday of getting enough votes to force a special legislative session on gun violence. Only 19 Republican lawmakers responded to a formal poll on holding the session, with all of them voting against the idea. Meanwhile, 57 Democrats supported a special session. "We felt as if what we're asking to have a discussion about were things that are widely popular across the board, throughout the state of Florida and really the entire nation," House Minority Leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, said during a conference call. "Unfortunately, those requests fell on deaf ears." Democrats used a legal procedure to spur the poll, and lawmakers had until 3 p.m. Friday to cast votes. Republicans hold large majorities in the House and Senate. Calling a special session would have required support from 60 percent of the overall members of the House and the Senate. Democrats wanted lawmakers to address issues of universal background checks, expanding "red-flag" laws and regulating high-capacity rifle magazines after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Former Broward Mayor Demands Democrats Sever Ties with Controversial Chief Strategist

Former Broward County Mayor Dr. Barbara Sharief expressed her shock at the Miami Herald report’s revelation that Christian Ulvert, a political strategist working for both Lauren Book’s campaign and the Florida Senate Victory Fund, is also employed by the country of Qatar — a nation with one of the worst human rights records in the world. Dr. Sharief is calling on leaders and important groups in the Florida Democratic Party coalition to sever ties.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

South Florida lawmakers weigh in on Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

A series of long-awaited public hearings will get underway Thursday about the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Four people from our area have pleaded guilty to crimes for their involvement in the riots. The Department of Justice said three are from Palm Beach County and another is from St. Lucie County.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Yet another missed opportunity for Broward’s future | Editorial

Disappointed? Yes. Surprised? No. The surprise would have been if six Broward County commissioners had seen the light and given voters an option to create a countywide elected mayor in a November referendum. But no. It may just be that some commissioners are afraid their constituents would see the need for a real leader, and that would require them to lose some of their power and prestige. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Concerns have been raised regarding Florida’s new condo inspection law

Several weeks after Florida lawmakers enacted a bill requiring existing condominiums to undergo safety assessments to maintain their structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members had many questions regarding how the new regulations would affect owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection is, and how expensive it’s going...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

