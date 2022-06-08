ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MT

Sheriff: Missing 3-year-old may have slept in lawnmower bag

By Ashleigh Banfield, Elizabeth Jassin, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8j3t_0g4KTl3W00

( NewsNation ) — A missing 3-year-old from Montana spent days alone in the wilderness before being found alive, according to authorities.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short revealed that the child, identified as Ryker Webb, may have slept in a lawnmower bag.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Montana said it originally got a report Friday from a concerned neighbor about a missing child in Bull Lake, south of Troy, Montana.

Deputies determined that Ryker had already been missing for at least two hours by the time they learned of his disappearance. The 3-year-old was last seen playing with his family dog outside his home that Friday afternoon.

16-year-old catches kingfish off Venice

Authorities searched for the toddler for two days, with their efforts hampered by weather conditions.

“On 06/04 two Montana Air National Guard helicopters and drones from Flathead County and Spokane Police were able to respond, in addition to more dog teams and continued ground and ATV searching,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on its Facebook page . “It was extremely difficult to get the additional air assets into the Bull Lake valley due to very poor weather conditions which consisted of rain, low visibility, and low ceiling.”

Man goes over 140 mph on I-275 while fleeing troopers, FHP says

In addition, searchers were initially given an inaccurate clothing description, the sheriff’s office said.

Ryker had wandered 2.4 miles away from home before a couple heard him whimpering from a shed in the woods.

Short said that he believes that once thunderstorms in the area started, Ryker knew to take shelter. He was found in Sanders County, Montana, on Sunday.

“I truly believe that he took cover in that shed from Friday evening until he was found on Sunday,” Short said during a Tuesday appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Actor McConaughey urges gun reform at White House briefing

Besides being hungry, thirsty, and cold, Ryker was “in good spirits and apparently healthy,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Short also said Ryker was basically “in a state of shock” when he was found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHCWQ_0g4KTl3W00
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Montana

The 3-year-old was taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center for evaluation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigating a body found in Irion County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 8 at 8 AM the San Angelo Police Department was contacted by Irion County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the remains of a male subject being located near the 500blk of Penrose Road in Irion County. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Division arrived at the scene in order […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanders County, MT
Crime & Safety
Troy, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Sanders County, MT
State
Montana State
County
Lincoln County, MT
Lincoln County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Troy, MT
Complex

Florida Man Dies After Going Into Lake With Alligators to Search for Frisbees

A man in Florida was found dead after he decided to search for Frisbees in a lake with surrounding signs warning people to beware of alligators, CBS News reports. Largo Police Department confirmed via email Tuesday that “a gator was involved” in the death of an unidentified 47-year-old man in John S. Taylor Park. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a specialist has been contracted to remove the gator “and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation.”
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Police find two bodies while searching for missing people who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before boat capsized on Dartmoor reservoir during fishing trip

Police have recovered two bodies while searching for two disabled adults who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before their boat capsized during a fishing trip on a Dartmoor reservoir. Devon and Cornwall Police has this evening confirmed two bodies have been located after a group of adults were thrown into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

A Wisconsin couple survived after a bear charged through their window and attacked them

CNN — A couple was attacked by a bear inside their northern Wisconsin home Friday night after the animal broke through their window, authorities said. The husband and wife were both injured, but their children – who were asleep in their bedrooms at the time of the attack – were unharmed, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said in a news release. The husband shot and killed the bear.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mcconaughey
People

Fla. Man Attacked by 7-Foot Alligator Outside Motel After Mistaking It For a Dog

Officials said a Florida man mistook an alligator for a dog before he was attacked by the reptile early Tuesday morning, per multiple reports. The man was walking outside the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday when the 7-foot reptile latched onto his right leg, according to CBS affiliate WTSP-TV and NBC affiliate WFLA-TV.
Fox News

Colorado woman missing for four years found dead, stuffed in manhole at her home

Authorities in Colorado announced that a Grand Junction woman who was missing for the past four years has been found dead at her former home. Sylvia Frens went missing in May 2018 and her daughter contacted authorities. Initially, according to KKCO, authorities smelled a foul odor coming from the bedroom as well as a brown stain that was apparent on the floor. It was tested, but was determined not to have been blood.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Lefty Graves

We went camping with a murderer

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Having spent a lot of time in campgrounds, this particular trip seemed different. The camper next to us was by himself even though there was a large group of people we knew together camping. For some reason, his wife was missing. When we asked him why she wasn’t with him, he said she was feeling “Under the weather.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Mowers#Lincoln County Sheriff#Venice Authorities#Spokane Police#I 275
KLST/KSAN

What is it? Amarillo Zoo needs help identifying mystery object

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo released an intriguing photo that will have the community scratching their heads. At 1:25 a.m. on May 21, the City of Amarillo detailed that security cameras inside a perimeter fence at the zoo captured a strange image of what appeared to be an unknown animal or figure. The […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLST/KSAN

MUST SEE: ‘Gustnado’ captured in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Incredible video captured of a ‘Gustnado’ in Far East El Paso is making its rounds on social media. KTSM’s Weather Authority along with the National Weather Service has confirmed this video is real. This is the best defined gustnado recorded in El Paso from the dust swirling in the bottom […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy