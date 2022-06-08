ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

‘Live PD’ To Return As ‘On Patrol: Live’ On Reelz

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384yEU_0g4KTiPL00

Click here to read the full article.

Live PD is making a return to TV. The hit reality show is coming back with a new name and network. On Patrol: Live (w/t), from the producers of Live PD , will premiere this summer, live, Friday and Saturday nights from 9 pm to 12 am ET on Reelz , with Dan Abrams back as host.

Per Reelz, following live news-gathering protocols, similar to Live PD , the series’ cameras will document in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America.

Live PD was A&E’s flagship series and one of the highest-rated shows on basic cable when the network canceled it in June 2020 amid growing protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Joining Abrams is Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, Division Commander with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, SC. The trio will provide minute-by-minute live analysis and context, offering insight into the experiences of the men and women of law enforcement appearing on the show.

On Patrol: Live will also feature Citizen Ride-Alongs, giving local residents, within the communities of the departments appearing on the show, a first-hand perspective as they ride along with officers followed by cameras on live nights. They’ll then share their Ride-Along experiences and observations in the studio as guests on the show.

On Patrol: Live (w/t) is produced by Half Moon Pictures, Big Fish Entertainment’s new production arm focused on crime and investigative content. Executive Producers are John Zito, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro and Dan Abrams.

Said Abrams, “Law enforcement is front and center in the national discussion, and our hope is that showing the work of police officers in a live format will provide viewers with direct access to the work they do. I’m thrilled our team is finally back together and excited that REELZ has committed to making this show front and center on their network.”

“We’ve been in contact with Half Moon for some time and strongly believe that REELZ is the perfect home for On Patrol: Live, which will add to our network as the cornerstone of our commitment to commissioning brand-defining, must-see original programming,” said Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of Reelz. “With the collective talent assembled, we know we are working with the best, most experienced team there is to produce this type of series and together we will do everything in our power to earn the trust and loyalty of viewers excited for this show.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 5

Related
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Marnie Schulenburg Dies: ‘As The World Turns’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actress Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with reunion video Marnie Schulenburg, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress who played Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, died Tuesday of metastatic breast cancer at a hospital in Bloomfield, NJ. She was 37. Her death was confirmed by Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Schulenburg was the wife of actor Zack Robidas, who plays the right-wing TV journalist Mark Ravenhead on HBO’s Succession. Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg moved to New York City in 2006 to audition for acting roles, soon taking part in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
Outsider.com

‘Live PD’ to Return on Reelz Two Years After Being Canceled at A&E Network

“Live PD,” which had a successful run on A&E for four years before getting canceled, will return on the cable channel Reelz. According to TVLine, the televised docuseries chronicling the lives of police officers has signed a multi-year contract with Reelz. We’ll start seeing new episodes as early as this summer, on Friday and Saturday nights. It’ll run from 9 p.m. EST to midnight. And per The Wall Street Journal, “Live PD” will be tentatively renamed “On Patrol: Live.”
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Popculture

'Live PD' Returning With Rebranded Title and New Network

Live PD is making a return to TV with a rebrand and a new network. The highly-rated reality series was axed from A&E in June 2020 amid backlash in the wake of George Floyd's death but is now returning to Reelz with the working title On Patrol: Live. Dan Abrams will return as host to the series, which returns this summer, live, Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET, according to Deadline.
Daily Mail

Cop reality show 'Live PD' which was canceled after backlash against police in the wake of George Floyd's murder will return to screens as 'On Patrol: Live'

The controversial cop reality show 'Live PD' will be renewed on a new network two years after its cancellation in the wake of George Floyd's murder. The popular A&E program Live PD- which broadcast unfolding arrests 'live' on air- is set to return to Reelz cable network after it was cancelled in 2020 under the new name 'On Patrol: Live'
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Bart
TVLine

Magnum Eyes New NBC Home (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Get the paddles, because Magnum P.I. just might have a pulse. Three weeks after CBS unceremoniously cancelled the island drama — and barely a week after TVLine first told you that lead producer Universal TV was shopping the series — there is a report that some combination of NBC and USA Network might offer Thomas a new place to hang his floral shirts. Our sister site Deadline is hearing that one scenario has NBC offering Magnum P.I. Season 5 a home, while sister cabler USA Network reruns the four previous seasons. One sticky wicket in the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Live Pd#Ride Tv#A E#Tulsa Police Department
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

CBS Boss Addresses Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Of all the shows to get the ax this year, Magnum P.I.'s cancellation at CBS was definitely one of the most surprising. The reboot had run for four seasons when the network cancelled it and, considering that its ratings appeared solid, many questioned the network's decision. Now, we have a bit of clarity in that regard, courtesy of CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
Distractify

The Tragic Reason Why 'FBI' Isn't Airing Its Season 4 Finale

In early March, CBS announced that Dick Wolf’s hit procedural crime drama FBI had officially been renewed for Season 5 and Season 6. Since the series first aired in 2018, viewers have grown to know and love the colorful cast of characters who make up the fictional Federal Bureau of Investigations led by Maggie Bell (played by Missy Peregrym).
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Former ‘Law & Order’ Star S. Epatha Merkerson Wants To See ‘SVU’ and ‘Chicago Med’ Crossover

Hollywood producer Dick Wolf has a solid monopoly on primetime television, not that we’re complaining. With three ongoing successful franchises, including “Law & Order,” “One Chicago,” and “FBI,” it’s hard not to come across the writer-producer’s work, not to mention fall in love with it. In fact, it’s that very success that’s led to some of TV’s most memorable crossover events. That said, even some of the series’ former stars are looking for new crossover opportunities. One of those is “Law & Order” alum S Epatha Merkerson, who now stars in the hit medical drama, “Chicago Med.” In speaking to her various roles, the actress revealed that, in the future, she’d like to see a crossover between “SVU” and “Chicago Med.” So would we.
CHICAGO, IL
Cinemablend

CBS’ Fall 2022 TV Schedule Reveals Series Replacing Bull And Magnum P.I., Along With A Big Thursday Night Change-Up

With all the finales currently airing across network TV, it's easy for one's mind to think ahead to the summer while wondering about everything that'll be filling up primetime during the hottest months of the year. Thankfully, we don't have to wait any longer to get a peek at how the Fall TV schedule will turn out, with networks like ABC unveiling its future plans. CBS is the latest broadcaster to clue viewers in on what'll be shaking when September rolls around, including how it'll be replacing vacating hit dramas Bull and Magnum P.I., as well as how its biggest night of sitcoms is getting more dramatic.
TV SERIES
Variety

CBS Mulls Replacing James Corden With Late-Night Panel Show After Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. When James Corden cuts ties with CBS’ “Late Late Show” next year, he may leave with more than people expected. CBS is considering replacing Corden’s distinct program with a multi-host panel, according to three people familiar with the matter, a sign of how late-night is changing as viewers sample the best of the programs via social media rather than watching them in their wee-hours’ time slot. Corden has decided to leave “The Late Late Show” in the spring of 2023.  A panel format could encompass a wide range of concepts, such as the news-roundtable...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy