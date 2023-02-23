Source: Youtube

VIDEO: Alaskan Bears Are Boarding Planes to Invade Montana!BearsfunnyWeird

This is it people: the day we always knew would come. The bears have boarded the planes.

And conservative estimates say they'll have learned how to fly them inside of a couple.

Dramatic footage from Alaska shows a large juvenile grizzly bear known by locals for her curiosity approach and eventually mount a bush plane.

The folks who took the video say that the grizzly had exhibit curiosity about the plane before, sometimes pressing down on the tail of the plane, but they had always succeeded in chasing her away before she could explore further. In this encounter, the humans were too far away to scare the bear away, and the bear found she had carte blanche to crawl all over the Cesna 206.

We're not sure what she thought while she was up there, but one thing is for sure -- if this bear teaches any of its bear friends how to fly, there's a very good chance we'll have a full-scale air invasion, with a squadron of Alaskan bruins bearing down on our Montana grizzlies for an ursine dog fight.

See the full video below and please please please, if you see a bear flying a plane, please call either the Federal Aviation Administration or Fish and Wildlife and let them know!

This is it people: either the next Paddington movie is a lot more realistic or the bears are coming for our planes.