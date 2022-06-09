Aldi’s double egg chair seats two and is back in stock this weekend

The sun has started to shine and dare we say it’s starting to feel a little like summer. And if that wasn’t enough, Aldi ’s just brought us some even better news by announcing it’s bringing back its giant version of its sell-out egg chair .

The coveted garden furniture item has been like gold dust. But we think this new design might just rival the original. As a supersized version, it’s big enough to seat two people comfortably and has a large cushion for extra padding.

The bigger size does of course mean it’s more expensive than the original and will you set you back £299, but we think it’s well worth it for a summer that’s likely to be largely spent in our gardens.

Aldi’s summer offerings have been second to none this once again year – it recently brought back its sell-out mini kamado barbecue , an outdoor kitchen , and even launched a £40 pizza oven . However, with the news that its large egg chair will be returning, we think the budget supermarket may have just created its fastest sell out yet.

Designed in a rattan style and suspended from a dark grey iron frame, it’s a garden must-have that will go with any theme or styling. If you want to get your hands on it, it will be available to buy online from Sunday (12 June) – but you’ll have to be quick because we predict it’ll sell out fast.

Aldi large hanging egg chair: £299, Aldi.co.uk – available 12 June

Aldi’s original garden seat was such a hit with us here at IndyBest that it landed a spot in our review of the best egg chairs , with our writer noting that “it looks and feels much more expensive than it is”. The “body of the egg chair is made from a synthetic polyethylene wicker but cleverly, its imperfect criss-cross weave awards it all the charm of the natural material it apes”, added our tester. This larger version (measures 35cm x 110cm x 220cm) looks ideal for summertime relaxing.

Similar to the original chair , it comes in a very on-trend rattan design and features a set of dark grey cushions, which our writer noted further add to its cosy appeal. If you want to get your hands on it (and let’s face it, who wouldn’t?) you’d better be quick because this won’t hang (pun intended) around for long.

With space enough to seat two, share with a loved one or lounge in it solo with a brilliant book, it’s the ideal addition to your garden.

Available from 12 June

