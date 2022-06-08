Samsung launches the Odyssey Neo G8, the fastest 4K gaming monitor in the world

Gaming monitors are locked in a refresh rate arms race, which as of today Samsung is winning. The Odyssey Neo G8 is the world’s first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor, and it’s available to pre-order now.

The 32in curved screen was announced during CES earlier this year, and is the first display to merge an ultra HD 4K resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate. Faster screens are out there – we covered the bonkers 500Hz Asus Rog Swift recently – though they can only manage a much smaller 1080p resolution.

The standard refresh rate – and very likely the one your eyes are seeing now – is 60Hz, meaning the screen updates 60 times per second. Higher refresh rates, such as the 90Hz and 120Hz seen on some newer phones, produce much smoother looking scrolling and animation.

On a desktop this is a minor improvement, but in fast-paced videogames it creates a more lifelike and immersive experience while giving professional gamers a competitive edge.

The Odyssey Neo G8 outpaces the current lot of the fastest 4K gaming monitors , which top out at a comparitively pedestrian 144Hz. The display is aimed squarely at the premium end of the market, but at £1,300 it’s reasonably priced.

It also falls between the ridiculous, four foot long Odyssey Neo G9 (£1,749, Samsung.com ) and the more mainstream Odyssey G7 (£579.99, Argos.co.uk ), which is currently on offer at Argos.

To help you make your decision we’ve detailed everything we know about the Neo G8 below.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8: £1,298.99, Overclockers.co.uk

The Odyssey Neo G8 blasts through the 144Hz refresh rate ceiling and romps all the way to a buttery smooth 240Hz. We haven’t had the opportunity to test Samsung’s newest screen just yet, but on paper these specs would land the Odyssey Neo G8 somewhere near the top our list of the best monitors .

The curved Quantum Mini LED display also has a fast 1ms response time and supports AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technology. The screen has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and an impressive peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

If you plan on playing anything besides ultra HD Solitaire at 240Hz on this display, you’re going to need a beefy graphics card to power it – even the cutting edge Nvidia GeForce 3090 would start to struggle – which is why we’re more inclined to look at earlier models in the Odssey range.

If you can’t quite justify the price tag, then take a look at these alternative options.

Samsung Odyssey G70A: Was £699, now £579.99, Argos.co.uk

The more sensible Odyssey G70A has £120 off at Argos right now and still boasts a 144Hz refresh rate on a 4K display, which, until the Odyssey Neo G8 came along, was the best you could get.

The 28in IPS screen has equally fast 1ms response time and a rich, 1,000:1 contrast ratio that’s ideal for gaming and productivity.

Asus Rog Strix 240 Hz gaming monitor: £429, Amazon.co.uk

Another alternative to the Odyssey Neo G8, the Rog Strix XG258Q also offers a refresh rate of 240Hz and a 1ms response time, but runs at a less detailed 1920 x 1080 resolution.

There’s also HDMI and DisplayPanel connectivity, the option for connecting a 100mm x 100mm Vesa wall mount and adaptive sync technology for reducing motion blur and tearing for smoother gameplay.

