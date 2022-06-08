ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret SF

The Gate To The Upside Down Is Now Open At San Francisco’s Thrilling Stranger Things Experience

By Marie-Angèle Zoungrana
Secret SF
Secret SF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22HeJ1_0g4KTKQ100

Are you ready to fight the monsters that be?

As season 4 of Stranger Things unravels, we’re faced with the hard truth that El’s powers aren’t guaranteed to make a comeback. But if there’s anything the show taught us, it’s that there’s power in teamwork. San Francisco’s rad Stranger Things Experience just opened, and it’s now your chance to unlock your power for the greater good!

Get your tickets here to help out the gang!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3makA1_0g4KTKQ100
Stranger Things: The Experience

Your favorite Stranger Things characters come to life during an hour-long storyline where gripping special effects plunge you into the mysterious town, challenging your every sense. After you defeat the creatures that lurk through Hawkins, you’ll get to enjoy themed food & drinks at the Mix-Tape area. Replicas of demogorgons, the Byers’ living room, the Palace Arcade, and Scoops Ahoy (among other interactive set representations) make for the coolest photo ops!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKdJP_0g4KTKQ100
Stranger Things: The Experience

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably binge-watched the entirety of Stranger Things ’ latest volume, so while you’re waiting for the release of volume II, why not become a part of your favorite high-tension series? The Stranger Things Experience is now officially open at Skylight at The Armory through August, granting you the opportunity to step into your own superhero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZO4d_0g4KTKQ100
Stranger Things: The Experience

Standard admission includes admission to the mysterious Hawkins Lab and the Mix-Tape medley of locations, while VIP admission gives you additional front-of-the-line access, a complimentary drink and a special Stranger Things gift.

Unlock your power at the action-packed experience here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y32NT_0g4KTKQ100

Stranger Things: The Experience – Unlock your power!

June 26, 2022 4:30 PM (+9 more dates)
Skylight at The Armory (333 14th St, San Francisco, CA, 94103, SF Bay Area) From $30.00 Tickets

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Locally produced movie 'I'm Charlie Walker' tells lost tale of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Friday night, a locally produced film called "I'm Charlie Walker" premieres in San Francisco, telling the story of what seems like a lost chapter of Bay Area history.The movie is based on a true story from January of 1971, when two oil tankers collided under the Golden Gate Bridge and spewed 800,000 gallons of oil into the water, causing an environmental disaster.But this disaster meant opportunity for Charlie Walker, a black trucker who up until that point couldn't get any work. As a result, he got the contract to lead the cleanup effort at Stinson Beach...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area Summertime Happenings: 5 fun things to do this weekend

If you don't have tickets to see Bob Dylan or Erykah Badu this weekend, don't despair. (Actually, there may be a ticket or two left for Ms. Badu, or you can always camp out outside the Greek Theater and listen for free. But we didn't tell you that.) There's plenty to do around the Bay Area this weekend. With temperatures expected to soar Friday and Saturday, it could be a great time to get out on the Bay, but there are also some super-fun indoor and outdoor events happening. We've picked five favroties for you to check out June 10-12.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Amancay Tapia

The California Kids Who Got Bored and Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding History.

Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”. In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

One of the Bay Area’s Most In-Demand Photographers Has Some Tips for You

“Hardly ever still…” goes the headline on photographer Mike Battey’s About page, and a quick perusal of the rest of his website or Instagram reveals just how true that statement is. Posting as @shotswithmike on the photo-sharing app, Battey has already racked up over thousands of followers for his beautiful, thoughtful shots of life in and around the Bay Area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Movies#The Palace Arcade#Stranger Things
KRON4 News

Popeyes teases 59-cent meal for 50th birthday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Popeyes fans, get ready to party like it’s 1972. The fast food chain announced in a YouTube video that for its 50th birthday, it will sell a two-piece meal for the same price it would cost when the restaurant was founded — 59 cents. The offer is available for orders with […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Migrating whales putting on show in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- There are so many unique things about the San Francisco Bay, but there's one experience that seems to be moving closer – whale watching.  The San Francisco Whale Tours gathers people near and far to see whales sprouting and slapping their tails, but recently people have spotted the migrating marine behemoths from The Embarcadero or on the ferry to Sausalito.  Jennifer Carson and Peter Reed drove to San Francisco from Reno to board a 65-food catamaran named the 'Kitty Kat.'. "It was thrilling, so exciting. I just loved it.," said Carson. "I'd love to do it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Bold Italic

Y’all Keep Hearing These Bangs Going Off in San Francisco, too?

On Saturday night, May 28th, at about 11 p.m., three consecutive explosions rocked much of central San Francisco. The first one jolted this reporter out of bed, midway through a good book which landed on the floor. It was followed, within moments, by a second and then third very loud boom, the last accompanied by a flare that briefly lit up the night sky.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

This Bonkers $31 Million Estate Lets You Live the Island Life—Right Outside San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. You don’t have to go far from mainland California to enjoy magnificent island living. Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty recently listed a stunning 11,200-square-foot estate on the Bay Area’s Belvedere Island, and the property could be said to rival some of the top homes around the world. The estate, priced at $31 million, is a true California dream home. The space comes with six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths set on over 1.15 acres of land. Thanks to the open floor plan, high ceilings and huge windows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

This Fascinating Light And Sound Experience Will Be Heading To San Francisco This July

This stunning audiovisual experience is heading to San Francisco this July— and you can now join the waitlist !. The Fluffy Cloud experience is an outdoor music festival like nothing you’ve ever seen before! Imagine being sucked into a magical cloud, towering 3 stories in the air, where you’re bathed in colorful LED lights, deep house and melodic techno beats! Enjoy an unforgettable evening full of music, stunning lights and interactive games at this new kind of live art experience.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
509
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy