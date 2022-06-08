The Gate To The Upside Down Is Now Open At San Francisco’s Thrilling Stranger Things Experience

As season 4 of Stranger Things unravels, we’re faced with the hard truth that El’s powers aren’t guaranteed to make a comeback. But if there’s anything the show taught us, it’s that there’s power in teamwork. San Francisco’s rad Stranger Things Experience just opened, and it’s now your chance to unlock your power for the greater good!

Get your tickets here to help out the gang!

Your favorite Stranger Things characters come to life during an hour-long storyline where gripping special effects plunge you into the mysterious town, challenging your every sense. After you defeat the creatures that lurk through Hawkins, you’ll get to enjoy themed food & drinks at the Mix-Tape area. Replicas of demogorgons, the Byers’ living room, the Palace Arcade, and Scoops Ahoy (among other interactive set representations) make for the coolest photo ops!

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably binge-watched the entirety of Stranger Things ’ latest volume, so while you’re waiting for the release of volume II, why not become a part of your favorite high-tension series? The Stranger Things Experience is now officially open at Skylight at The Armory through August, granting you the opportunity to step into your own superhero.

Standard admission includes admission to the mysterious Hawkins Lab and the Mix-Tape medley of locations, while VIP admission gives you additional front-of-the-line access, a complimentary drink and a special Stranger Things gift.

Stranger Things: The Experience – Unlock your power!

June 26, 2022 4:30 PM