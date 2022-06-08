ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claudia Karvan and Hugo Weaving lead the arrivals at the Sydney Film Festival's star-studded Opening Night Gala

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

There was a galaxy of stars at the Sydney Film Festival's opening night gala on Wednesday.

Love My Way legend Claudia Karvan, 50, led the stars, joined by Matrix A-lister Hugo Weaving, 62.

Claudia looked decades younger than her years in a deep red dress worn with a matching faux fur coat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30itAA_0g4KTHlq00
Superstar: Love My Way legend Claudia Karvan, 50, led the stars at the Sydney Film Festival's opening night gala on Wednesday

The Bump star wore her straight blonde tresses loose and flowing for her red carpet stroll.

Another iconic actor joining Claudia on the red carpet was Hugo Weaving.

The V For Vendetta star kept things simple in a denim jacket worn over a black V-neck T-shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzgBT_0g4KTHlq00
Agent Smith himself: Another iconic actor joining Claudia on the red carpet was Hugo Weaving
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKf2I_0g4KTHlq00
Classic: The V For Vendetta star kept things simple in a denim jacket worn over a black V-neck T-shirt

On his lower half, the Lord of the Rings star wore jeans with black boots.

Another exemplary Australian star hitting the red carpet of the prestigious film festival was David Wenham.

The 56-year-old star was dapper in a black suit worn over a white dress shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6o0d_0g4KTHlq00
Character actor: Another exemplary Australian star hitting the red carpet of the prestigious film festival was David Wenham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blZjQ_0g4KTHlq00
The 56-year-old star was dapper in a black suit worn over a white dress shirt

Also at the all-star event was Damian Walshe-Howling.

The Underbelly star, 51, kept things casual in a blue suit worn over a grey vintage T-shirt.

He capped things off with a green beanie and black and red sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CFqK_0g4KTHlq00
Aussie star: Also at the all-star event was Damian Walshe-Howling. The Underbelly star, 51, kept things casual in a blue suit worn over a grey vintage T-shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Vr40_0g4KTHlq00
The look: He capped things off with a green beanie and black and red sneakers

Former Home and Away star Tai Hara looked handsome for his red carpet turn in dark jeans worn with a grey dress shirt.

Going black to black was director Gemma Lee, in a dark ensemble.

Iconic movie critic Margaret Pomeranz was as stylish as ever in a black fur coat worn with matching black pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6RD8_0g4KTHlq00
Dapper: Former Home and Away star Tai Hara looked handsome for his red carpet turn in dark jeans worn with a grey dress shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P42Nr_0g4KTHlq00
Iconic: Iconic movie critic Margaret Pomeranz (pictured with a guest) was as stylish as ever in a black faux fur coat worn with matching black pants

Meanwhile Escape From Pretoria actress Ratidzo Mambo was radiant in a mustard jacket worn over a loose white dress shirt.

The Sydney Film Festival runs from June 8 to June 19.

As of 2021 the festival's director is Nashen Moodley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVYCy_0g4KTHlq00
Beauty: Meanwhile Escape From Pretoria actress Ratidzo Mambo was radiant in a mustard jacket worn over a loose white dress shirt

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

