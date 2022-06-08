ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tinubu, ex-governor of Lagos, in pole position for Nigerian presidency

By Macdonald Dzirutwe
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omGtl_0g4KT9nH00

ABUJA, June 8 (Reuters) - When reporters asked Bola Tinubu last month if his health was good enough for him to serve as president of Nigeria, he responded that he wasn't applying for a job as a professional wrestler or as a cement mixer.

Both combative and evasive, the response was typical of the wily former governor of Lagos State, who was chosen by Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress party on Wednesday to be its presidential candidate next year. read more

In a country with a long history of electoral fraud where the ruling party has a major advantage, Tinubu is now the front-runner to be the next leader of Africa's most populous nation and top oil exporter.

"I will hit the ground running from day one, if elected," Tinubu said before voting in the primary started, with his trademark confidence.

Supporters portray him as an effective administrator with a track record of picking competent technocrats to get jobs done.

Critics denounce him as a godfather figure who doles out lucrative contracts and plum jobs to his loyalists and is not above sending out street thugs to intimidate opponents if he fails to get his way. He rejects that description.

The 70-year-old has appeared frail during some public appearances, prompting speculation about his health.

"I'm not competing to be a WWE wrestling man," he said last month. "They say 'he is sick, he is not well'. Am I sick? I'm not."

His main challenger in the presidential election, scheduled for February 2023, will be veteran politician Atiku Abubakar, who was vice president from 1999 to 2007.

Born in Lagos in 1952 to a Muslim family from the Yoruba ethnic group, the majority in southwest Nigeria, Tinubu emigrated to the United States in the 1970s.

According to a biography on his campaign website, he worked as a dishwasher, taxi driver and night guard to fund his studies. It says he graduated from Chicago State University in 1979 with a degree in business administration.

After working for U.S. consultancy firms, he returned to Nigeria in the 1980s and worked for the local branch of the oil major Mobil as an auditor.

He first got involved in politics in the 1990s, and was elected governor of Lagos at the advent of multi-party democracy in 1999. He served two terms, until 2007.

His supporters say he improved infrastructure and services in the chaotic megacity, but many Lagosians say it remains deeply dysfunctional.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by James Macharia Chege and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Kenya, Nigeria central bankers criticise crypto, tout digital currencies

June 10 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies pose risks to financial stability, but central bank digital currencies could solve problems such as bringing the poor into the financial system or cutting transaction costs, Kenyan and Nigerian central bankers said on Friday. Nigeria's eNaira digital currency, introduced last October, is a boon for...
WORLD
Reuters

Sudan's main opposition coalition is meeting with military -sources

KHARTOUM, June 9 (Reuters) - Sudan's main civilian opposition coalition has begun an "unofficial" meeting with the military mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, two political sources said on Thursday. The meeting is the first of its kind since the military took over power in Sudan in October...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bola Tinubu
Person
Atiku Abubakar
Reuters

Familiar faces in presidential race promise new ways to fix Nigeria

LAGOS, June 10 (Reuters) - Two political veterans in their 70s are vying to be Nigeria's next president, promising pro-business policies to revamp Africa's largest economy by fixing its oil sector and curbing widespread security threats. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) this week chose Bola Tinubu to be its...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#Lagos State#Abuja#All Progressives Congress#Wwe
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. and China likely to trade blows at Asian security meeting

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States and China are expected to use Asia's top security meeting this week to trade blows over everything from Taiwan's sovereignty to the war in Ukraine, although both sides have indicated a willingness to discuss managing differences. The Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts top-level...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Reuters

Channelling Ukraine, Taiwan says it won't yield to pressure

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan, like Ukraine, is determined to defend itself and confident this resolve will "rally fellow democracies to our cause", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, vowing not to bend to pressure from authoritarianism. Over the past two years, Taiwan has faced increasing military and diplomatic...
POLITICS
Reuters

Congo, Rwanda accuse each other of fresh cross-border rocket strikes

June 10 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda accused each other of firing rockets across their shared border on Friday, including a strike that killed two Congolese children, a spokesperson for the Congolese army said. The alleged attacks are part of an escalating dispute between the Central African...
AFRICA
Reuters

Japan's defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who 'ignore rules'

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms. "Japan is surrounded by actors that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

473K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy