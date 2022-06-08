Mike Rizzo not considering replacing Dave Martinez with Joe Maddon

Dave Martinez led the Washington Nationals to their first World Series win in franchise history. What’s followed since has been plenty of struggles.

And though one of the more respected managers in the game just came available, it doesn’t appear that’s going to be impacting Martinez’s job security.

The Los Angeles Angels canned Joe Maddon Tuesday amid an embarrassing 12-game losing streak (which later climbed to 13 in their first post-Maddon game). Meanwhile, the Nationals continue to slip in the standings, and sit just one game above the woeful Cincinnati Reds for worst record in the National League.

Asked Wednesday during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan’s “The Sports Junkies” if there would be talks of bringing in Maddon, Nats general manager Mike Rizzo – while laughing – scoffed at the question.

“Terrible question, horrible question. That is such a radio station/media question – no, we will not do that,” Rizzo laughed. “Dave Martinez is our manager, he’s a great manager, he’s a World Series championship manager, and he’s the guy to take this team to the next level when we’re prepared to do so -- and I think we’re prepared to do so in the new future.”

Ultimately, Martinez has been dealt a tough hand these last few years. He’s proven that he is capable of leading a team to a title, and clearly that’s not lost on Rizzo, even if Washington has underachieved.

